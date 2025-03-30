Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 30, 2025

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was "angry" at Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments he made criticizing the legitimacy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault -- which it might not be -- but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump said in an interview with NBC News on Sunday.

The president added that entities that buy oil from Russia would not be able to do business in the United States and said there would be a 25% tariff on all oil if Russia does not reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine within a month.

"There will be a 25% tariff on oil and other products sold in the United States, secondary tariffs," Trump said.

Still, Trump said the leaders had "a very good relationship" and that his anger would dissipate quickly "if he does the right thing." He noted plans to speak with Putin again this week.

Putin has repeatedly and often called Zelensky the "illegitimate" leader of Ukraine and demanded a change in leadership there since at least 2021. These remarks include a Russian state media report that Putin said Zelensky could not sign any peace documents because of his "illegitimacy" and because Ukraine does not have sovereignty.

But Putin laid off such comments after his Feb. 12 call with Trump, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said in its analysis Friday. Putin gave an interview to Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin on Feb. 24 that appears to be the first time he acknowledged Zelensky's proper leadership of the country.

Putin alleged at the time that Zelensky was seeking to avoid negotiations to end the war because it would mean the end to martial law in Ukraine, which would lead to the resumption of elections that were postponed last year because of the war.

Speaking Thursday during a visit to a nuclear-powered submarine, Putin reiterated such claims and suggested that the United Nations could establish an interim government, according to a transcript provided by the Kremlin.

"The current civil authorities in Ukraine have no legitimacy in accordance with the country's constitution," Putin said.

"Ukraine has held no presidential election, while according to the constitution, all key officials are to be appointed by the president, including regional government bodies, governors and so on. So, if the president is illegitimate, so are all the others."

Putin said Zelensky's successor could then declare a resumption in the war by claiming that peace documents were not legitimate. He pointed to several instances where the United Nations formed peacekeeping operations that exerted external rule and temporary administration over countries.

"In principle, it would indeed be possible to discuss, under U.N. auspices with the United States and even European countries -- and certainly with our partners and allies -- the possibility of establishing a temporary administration in Ukraine," Putin said.

"To what end? To conduct democratic elections, to bring to power a competent government that enjoys public trust, and only then to begin negotiations on a peace treaty and sign legitimate agreements that would be recognized worldwide as consistent and reliable."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to slightly temper Putin's comments by stating they were just one idea "worth considering."

"Russia is dragging out the war, and we are providing our partners with full information on the strikes the Russian army is carrying out and the actions it is preparing for," Zelensky said in a statement Sunday. "We expect a response from the United States, Europe and all our allies to this terror against our people."

The Economist reported that Ukrainian elections could be held as early as June. That timetable would require a ceasefire to be reached by May 8 in accordance with Ukrainian law.

The Russian Defense Ministry in a war update Sunday claimed major advances on multiple fronts in Ukraine.

The ministry said it captured Zaporozhe in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine and struck over a dozen brigades near key cities like Kupyansk, Volchansk, and Chasov Yar. Moscow reported killing over 1,300 Ukrainian troops in a single day and destroying Western-supplied vehicles, artillery, and radar systems.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry in turn said it had killed an estimated 1,510 Russian troops while destroying 14 tanks and 111 tactical drones, among other Russian weapons.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table
 Beijing (AFP) Mar 27, 2025
 France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Beijing on Thursday to help bring Russia to talks over ending its war in Ukraine as he met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. France and China have sought to boost ties in recent years, but Paris has also pressed Beijing on its relations with Moscow, which have strengthened since the invasion of Ukraine. Barrot said after meeting Wang at Beijing's ornate Diaoyutai state guesthouse on Thursday morning that they had held "frank, constructive, and in-depth ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
SUPERPOWERS
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
SUPERPOWERS
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

 Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare

 New Antenna Technology Targets Drone Swarm Neutralization
SUPERPOWERS
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
SUPERPOWERS
Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul

 US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel

 Denmark and Norway to 'increase cooperation' on defence
SUPERPOWERS
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
SUPERPOWERS
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home

 French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table

 NATO says response to attack on allies would be 'devastating'
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.