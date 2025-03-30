HawkEye 360 partners with US Space Force to support real-time space threat tracking

The CIC, housed within the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC), enables dynamic information sharing between U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) and commercial space operators. This collaboration improves real-time response capabilities to space-based events and strengthens the resilience of U.S. satellite operations.
By participating in the CIC, HawkEye 360 will bring its expertise in detecting radio frequency interference (RFI), issuing early threat intelligence, and enhancing both space situational awareness (SSA) and space domain awareness (SDA). These contributions aim to support faster decision-making and more robust defense of U.S. space assets.
"HawkEye 360's participation in the CIC underscores our commitment to delivering valuable RF data and analytics that enhance situational awareness and support informed decision-making," said Patrick Zeitouni, Chief Strategy Officer of HawkEye 360. "As commercial and government entities collaborate to advance the Space Force's mission, we are honored to contribute our capabilities to this historic endeavor."
The CIC is the first initiative to integrate commercial satellite operators directly with the CSpOC, setting a precedent for operational unity between military and private sector space efforts. This integration is designed to foster resilience in an increasingly contested and congested orbital environment.
