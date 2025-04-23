Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Space Systems Command and NRO launch Phase 3 mission under new contract
illustration only
Space Systems Command and NRO launch Phase 3 mission under new contract
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2025

The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC), in collaboration with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has successfully completed the launch of the NROL-145 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff occurred at 5:29 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The mission marks a significant milestone as the NROL-145 launch was secured under the new Phase 3 Lane 1 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract framework, managed through SSC's National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program. This operation is one of the first two task orders issued under Phase 3, with the NTO-2 contract awarded to SpaceX on October 18, 2024.

"This was our first Phase 3 launch, coming only months after establishing this new contract. The Lane 1 path is ideal for shorter, more responsive mission timelines in addition to being the ideal entry avenue for prospective NSSL providers," said Col. Jim Horne, Launch Execution Senior Materiel Leader.

The NSSL program, under the purview of SSC's Assured Access to Space (AATS) office, continues a long-established partnership with the NRO that stretches back to the era of Titan, Atlas, and Delta rockets. AATS is responsible for fulfilling the Space Force's mandate for Space Mobility and Logistics, ensuring that critical space-based assets can be deployed reliably and responsively.

In addition to providing secure launch services, AATS sustains launch and test infrastructures that remain operationally ready across all conflict phases. The office also spearheads initiatives in space servicing and logistics, enhancing U.S. leadership across economic, scientific, and defense spheres in the space domain.

Related Links
 Space Systems Command
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Haywood Appointed to Lead Military Space Integration and Command Efforts
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 10, 2025
 Brig. Gen. (ret) James E. "Woody" Haywood has been named Senior Advisor to the Service Acquisition Executive (SASAE) at Space Systems Command (SSC), taking on a pivotal role in driving integration and interoperability across the military space enterprise. The appointment by Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration (ASAF(SA&I)), signals a renewed push to align space programs through engineering rigor, technical governance, and accelerated ... read more
SPACEWAR
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
SPACEWAR
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

 Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
SPACEWAR
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
SPACEWAR
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
SPACEWAR
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
SPACEWAR
Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
SPACEWAR
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`

 Francis, a pope for the internet age

 Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi

 Media hails 'groundbreaking' Pope Francis
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.