Space Systems Command and NRO launch Phase 3 mission under new contract

The mission marks a significant milestone as the NROL-145 launch was secured under the new Phase 3 Lane 1 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract framework, managed through SSC's National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program. This operation is one of the first two task orders issued under Phase 3, with the NTO-2 contract awarded to SpaceX on October 18, 2024.
"This was our first Phase 3 launch, coming only months after establishing this new contract. The Lane 1 path is ideal for shorter, more responsive mission timelines in addition to being the ideal entry avenue for prospective NSSL providers," said Col. Jim Horne, Launch Execution Senior Materiel Leader.
The NSSL program, under the purview of SSC's Assured Access to Space (AATS) office, continues a long-established partnership with the NRO that stretches back to the era of Titan, Atlas, and Delta rockets. AATS is responsible for fulfilling the Space Force's mandate for Space Mobility and Logistics, ensuring that critical space-based assets can be deployed reliably and responsively.
In addition to providing secure launch services, AATS sustains launch and test infrastructures that remain operationally ready across all conflict phases. The office also spearheads initiatives in space servicing and logistics, enhancing U.S. leadership across economic, scientific, and defense spheres in the space domain.
Related Links
Space Systems Command
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa
Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
|
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM
China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war
US urges France to take lead on European defense
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`
Francis, a pope for the internet age
Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi
Media hails 'groundbreaking' Pope Francis
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters