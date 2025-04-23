Space Systems Command and NRO launch Phase 3 mission under new contract



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2025



The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC), in collaboration with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has successfully completed the launch of the NROL-145 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff occurred at 5:29 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The mission marks a significant milestone as the NROL-145 launch was secured under the new Phase 3 Lane 1 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract framework, managed through SSC's National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program. This operation is one of the first two task orders issued under Phase 3, with the NTO-2 contract awarded to SpaceX on October 18, 2024.

"This was our first Phase 3 launch, coming only months after establishing this new contract. The Lane 1 path is ideal for shorter, more responsive mission timelines in addition to being the ideal entry avenue for prospective NSSL providers," said Col. Jim Horne, Launch Execution Senior Materiel Leader.

The NSSL program, under the purview of SSC's Assured Access to Space (AATS) office, continues a long-established partnership with the NRO that stretches back to the era of Titan, Atlas, and Delta rockets. AATS is responsible for fulfilling the Space Force's mandate for Space Mobility and Logistics, ensuring that critical space-based assets can be deployed reliably and responsively.

In addition to providing secure launch services, AATS sustains launch and test infrastructures that remain operationally ready across all conflict phases. The office also spearheads initiatives in space servicing and logistics, enhancing U.S. leadership across economic, scientific, and defense spheres in the space domain.

