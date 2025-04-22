Space Systems Command and UK Space Command launch civilian exchange to boost allied space collaboration

Military Space News
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 22, 2025

The United States Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) and the United Kingdom's Space Command have initiated their first-ever civilian exchange initiative under the Administrative and Professional Exchange Program (APEP), marking a strategic step forward in international workforce collaboration and allied integration.

Part of the broader Defense Personnel Exchange Program (DPEP), APEP is designed to enrich administrative and managerial expertise through cross-border professional assignments. By embedding participants directly into partner organizations, the program cultivates cross-cultural insights and operational knowledge critical to building interoperable defense frameworks.

"Our civilian and military Guardians and Airmen deserve our investment in their careers," stated Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Commander of SSC. "By offering opportunities to strengthen and grow our workforce through programs such as APEP, we get after exactly that objective. In order to develop a world-class workforce, we must continue to partner to win."

The arrangement was formally ratified through a Supplemental Annex signed by the U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs (SAF/IA) on November 18, 2024, following UK sign-off on October 28, 2024. Tara Browne, SSC/IA's Deputy Division Chief for Strategy and Plans, was appointed as the inaugural U.S. civilian representative and began her assignment in the UK in April 2025.

"This exchange assignment represents a significant milestone in U.S.-U.K. space collaboration and exemplifies the [Chief of Space Operations]'s 'Partner to Win' priority in action," Browne remarked. "I'm looking forward to providing hands-on, tactical level support to the U.K. in developing and integrating their Space Enterprise architecture with U.S. and Allied Space architectures. These ground-level efforts will strengthen our ability to collaborate and proliferate our architecture with one of our closest allies in space. As someone who strongly believes in the power of international partnerships, I'm excited to be the first USSF civilian selected for this unique role."

This initiative stemmed from ongoing consultations among SSC, SAF/IA, and UK Space Command, which identified a shared interest in closer coordination on Space Enterprise Architecture. By adapting existing frameworks like APEP to new strategic priorities, the participating agencies demonstrated agility in addressing emerging operational needs.

The civilian program builds on previous successes, notably the assignment of Air Marshal Paul Godfrey of the Royal Air Force to the U.S. Space Force as Assistant Chief of Space Operations for Future Concepts and Partnerships, the first such exchange at the 3-star military level.

"I know first-hand the value of our exchange programs," commented Major General Paul Tedman, Commander of UK Space Command. "They allow us to build trust, learn from each other, and enhance cooperation. Our people, on both sides of the Atlantic, remain our greatest asset, and this new civilian exchange program will ensure alignment of U.S. and U.K. space architectural design."

Space Systems Command is the acquisition arm of the U.S. Space Force, managing a $15.6 billion space development budget. It delivers next-generation systems and infrastructure to secure U.S. strategic interests in space, working closely with domestic and allied partners to outpace evolving threats.

UK Space Command, headquartered at RAF High Wycombe, oversees British military space activities and capabilities. Operating as a joint command, it includes personnel from all branches of the UK Armed Forces as well as civil service and international exchange members. Its mission is to safeguard national and allied space interests and ensure freedom of operation for partner forces worldwide.

SPACEWAR
