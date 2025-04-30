Military Space News
 Threat of India-Pakistan conflict after Kashmir attack
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) April 30, 2025

A deadly attack in the contested Kashmir region has prompted fears of spiralling conflict between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

New Delhi, which accuses Pakistan of backing the attack, has not yet taken military action. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the Indian army "complete operational freedom" to respond.

Pakistan, which denies responsibility, has vowed to retaliate against "any act of aggression".

- Deadly precedent -

The worst recent attack in Indian-run Kashmir was at Pulwama in 2019, when a suicide bomber rammed a car packed with explosives into a security forces convoy, killing 40 and wounding 35.

Indian fighter jets carried out air strikes on Pakistani territory 12 days later.

"The situation was eventually defused, thanks in part to diplomatic pressure from Washington, but relations have remained at a standstill ever since," said Praveen Donthi, an analyst for the International Crisis Group.

Modi "showed he was capable of using force in 2019 and is now reaffirming that capability", said Melissa Levaillant of the European Council on Foreign Relations' Asia Programme.

- Modi under pressure -

Modi is facing mounting public pressure at home to respond to the attack.

"Many Indians demanded retribution against Pakistan," Donthi said.

"Criticism of the Indian government's perceived failure to protect civilians was also widespread."

The attack prompted a wave of anti-Pakistan sentiment in India, Levaillant said.

"But it's not clear exactly what the Indians want, particularly given that Pakistani support for terrorist groups has fallen sharply," she told AFP.

- International response -

The international community may be less likely to intervene than after previous spates of violence, like in 2019, analysts said.

"The US has a full plate with Ukraine, Gaza and the Iran deal, which may provide an opening to Beijing to insert itself into the crisis," said Colin Clarke, senior research fellow at The Soufan Center in New York.

"However, given China's close relationship with Pakistan, it is unlikely that China would be trusted as an objective interlocutor by India."

The United States would be even more likely to stay out of a possible conflict under the Trump administration, according to Levaillant.

"Their relations with Pakistan have deteriorated and Islamabad is no longer a strategic asset in managing the Taliban in Afghanistan," she said.

- Military consequences -

Despite Modi's bellicose statements, it was unclear if New Delhi would retaliate militarily against its neighbour, Donthi said.

"The ceasefire at the Line of Control, the de facto border between the Indian- and Pakistani-administered parts of Jammu and Kashmir, continues to hold for now," he told AFP.

"But New Delhi could still decide to strike, especially if it feels emboldened to do so by the expressions of support it has received from around the world."

Levaillant said both sides would be preparing for conflict, but that there were "still lots of unknowns" in the days-old crisis.

The Soufan Center's Clarke said: "Sometimes with conflicts, especially between longstanding adversaries, inertia takes over and leads to a fog of war which further ratchets up tensions and makes the situation considerably more dangerous."

- Nuclear context -

The most dangerous outcome of the attack could be a spiral into armed conflict between two nuclear-armed countries, analysts said.

"The fact that there is any risk of escalation between two nuclear powers is among the most serious global security issues that can ever occur," warned Clarke.

The devastation from US atomic bomb attacks on Japan in 1945 led to a nuclear taboo that has since come under pressure, with Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly making nuclear threats since the start of the Ukraine war.

"This unrestrained global context shows that the nuclear red lines are shifting," Levaillant said.

Managing the escalation between India and Pakistan was "extremely risky, with a very vague Pakistani nuclear doctrine," she added.

But India could opt to "undermine this doctrine, show they can go and nibble away at a piece of territory" without Pakistan striking back.

The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.