Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Trumps says he proposed sending US troops to Mexico
Trumps says he proposed sending US troops to Mexico
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 5, 2025

President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he had offered to send US troops to Mexico in a call with its President Claudia Sheinbaum to combat drug trafficking.

Sheinbaum revealed at a public event on Saturday that she had rejected a proposal from Trump to send American troops to her country but said instead she had offered closer collaboration and information sharing.

Trump told reporters Sunday that "it's true" he offered the deployment, claiming that cartels are "horrible people that have been killing people left and right."

He said that "they've made a fortune on selling drugs and destroying our people," adding: "We lost 300,00 people last year to fentanyl and drugs."

"If Mexico wanted help with the cartels we would be honored to go in and do it. I told her that. I would be honored to go in and do it," he added.

Trump has long complained -- and uses as an argument for imposing tariffs on the country -- that Mexico has not done enough to stop the trafficking of migrants and drugs, particularly fentanyl, into the United States.

He angered Mexicans in early March when he said America's southern neighbor was "dominated entirely by criminal cartels that murder, rape, torture."

On Sunday, he claimed that Sheinbaum had turned down his offer of troop contingents under the threat of reprisals from non-state armed groups.

"The president of Mexico is a lovely woman but she is so afraid of the cartels that she can't even think straight," Trump told reporters.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Israel strikes near Damascus presidential palace over Druze violence
 Damascus (AFP) May 2, 2025
 Israel's military said Friday it launched air strikes near the presidential palace in Damascus after the country's defence minister threatened intervention if Syrian authorities failed to protect the Druze minority. Syria's Druze spiritual leader has condemned a "genocidal campaign" against his community after sectarian clashes killed 102 people. The violence poses a serious challenge to the Islamist authorities in Syria who ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December. Israel has sinc ... read more
WAR REPORT
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
WAR REPORT
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis

 Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200 km range
WAR REPORT
Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
WAR REPORT
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
WAR REPORT
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
WAR REPORT
Boris Pistorius, party soldier in charge of Germany's defence

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
WAR REPORT
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday

 Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands

 India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade

 Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.