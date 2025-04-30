UN condemns 'unacceptable' Syria violence

The envoy, Geir Pedersen, was "alarmed" at "the potential for further escalation of an extremely fragile situation" after violent clashes around Damascus and Homs and Israeli strikes near the capital, his office said in a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had "carried out a warning action" and struck "an extremist group preparing to attack the Druze population" in Sahnaya, outside Damascus, where deadly sectarian clashes erupted overnight.
Syria has been rocked by violence between fighters from the Druze minority and armed groups linked to the government, a major challenge for the Islamist authorities who overthrew longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.
Pedersen called for "immediate measures to ensure the protection of civilians, bring about calm, and prevent incitement of communal tensions" in the country.
He was also "alarmed" at reports of Israeli strikes, the statement said, adding: "These attacks must stop."
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike
US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact
German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey
China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe
US military envoy in Argentina for 'regional security' talks
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters