 US Pentagon chief says military ready to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear bomb
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 13, 2025

The US defense secretary reiterated Sunday that the United States hopes for a diplomatic solution to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, but if that failed the military was ready "to go deep and to go big."

US and Iranian diplomats opened indirect talks Saturday in Oman in an effort to resolve Western concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday described the first, tentative contacts in Oman as "productive" and "a good step."

He told CBS's "Face the Nation" that while President Donald Trump hoped to never have to resort to a military option, "We've shown a capability to go far, to go deep and to go big."

"Again, we don't want to do that, but if we have to, we will to prevent the nuclear bomb in Iran's hands."

Trump said Wednesday that military action was "absolutely" possible -- in conjunction with Israel -- if the talks in Oman failed.

"If it requires military, we're going to have military," he told reporters. "Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that."

That followed a blunt warning in late March that "if they don't make a deal, there will be bombing."

Trump pulled the United States out of an earlier multi-nation nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018, during his first term in the White House.

Analysts say Iran may now be just weeks away from producing a deliverable nuclear weapon -- though Tehran denies it is building such arms.

NUKEWARS
Iran says seeks 'real and fair' deal in nuclear talks with US
 Tehran (AFP) April 12, 2025
 Iran said Friday it seeks a "real and fair" agreement on its nuclear programme, as the United States signalled a willingness to compromise ahead of high-stakes weekend talks - while insisting that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon. The longtime adversaries are set to meet on Saturday in Oman, weeks after a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by US President Donald Trump, who sought diplomacy but warned of possible military action if Iran refuses. "Far from putting up a show and me ... read more
NUKEWARS
