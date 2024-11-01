US approves approves major arms deals to Israel, Saudi

The State Department said it green-lighted a $3.8-billion sale of 30 Apache attack helicopters to Israel, which has agreed to a fragile ceasefire in Gaza.
"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department said in a statement.
"This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives," it said.
Also in the package was a $1.8 billion sale of joint light tactical vehicles.
The United States sends billions of dollars worth of military supplies per year to Israel, largely in aid rather than sales.
Israel and Hamas reached a US-backed ceasefire in October that largely paused two years of war.
Tensions are high elsewhere in the region as the United States deploys a major military contingent in waters near Iran.
The State Department also approved a $9-billion sale to Saudi Arabia for 730 Patriot missiles, which are used to defend against incoming attacks.
Israel last year carried out a major bombing campaign against nuclear and other military sites in Iran.
Iran has faced growing pressure after major protests against the clerical state, which has responded by killing thousands of protesters.
Saudi Arabia, while no friend of Iran, has voiced caution about an attack on Iran as Gulf monarchies fear instability that could jeopardize their reputation as business havens.
Saudi Arabia for years has been considering a historic normalization with Israel, which increasingly seems distant as the kingdom looks warily at Israel's military campaigns in the Palestinian territories.
The Trump administration has said that the Gaza ceasefire is now in its second phase, with a focus on disarming Hamas.
Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,221 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally that includes hostages who died or were killed during their captivity in the Gaza Strip.
Since then, at least 71,667 Palestinians have been killed in the small coastal territory by Israel's retaliatory military campaign, according to Gaza's health ministry.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
|
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO
'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military
US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore
City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push
Migration, China ties dominate as Trump ally prepares to lead Honduras
Greenland blues to Delhi red carpet: EU finds solace in India
China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats
China defence minister vows greater 'strategic coordination' with Russia
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters