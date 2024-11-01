US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

"The proposed sale will improve Singapore's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible maritime force capable of deterring adversaries," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.
It will "enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia," DSCA added.
The State Department approved the possible sale of the equipment to Singapore and DSCA provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.
