China defence minister vows greater 'strategic coordination' with Russia

The call came days after negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met to discuss a US-brokered plan to end the war -- nearly four years after Moscow's invasion -- which Western governments accuse Beijing of enabling.
"China is willing to work with Russia to ... strengthen strategic coordination, enrich the substance of cooperation, improve exchange mechanisms," Dong told his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, according to CCTV.
Dong also said the two countries should "jointly enhance the ability to respond to various risks and challenges and join hands to inject positive energy into global security and stability".
There was no mention of the Ukraine conflict in the readout reported by CCTV or in a statement from Russia's defence ministry.
"Since our last meeting in June of last year, many events have occurred that have significantly affected the international situation," Belousov was quoted as saying in the statement.
"The examples of Venezuela and Iran require our agencies to continuously analyse the security situation and take appropriate action," he added.
Belousov also said the meeting would "further strengthen our bilateral strategic partnership".
China and Russia are close partners, and while Beijing has said it takes a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, it has never condemned the invasion.
Western governments accuse Beijing of providing Russia with crucial economic support for its war effort, notably by supplying military components for its defence industry.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a two-day meeting in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday to discuss a peace plan pushed by US President Donald Trump.
Trump has also pointed to the threat of Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic as part of the reason for his desire to acquire Greenland.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
|
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO
US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore
City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push
Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
Migration, China ties dominate as Trump ally prepares to lead Honduras
China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats
Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons
China says Britain had 'obligation' to approve mega embassy
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters