 US carries out strike against IS in Somalia
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Mar 30, 2025

The US military carried out an air strike Saturday against the Islamic State group in the Puntland region of Somalia, killing several IS operatives, Africa Command said.

In a statement, the European-based command said the latest raid was conducted in coordination with the Somali government and hit "multiple ISIS-Somalia targets."

The IS group's Somalia operation is relatively small compared to the Al Qaeda-linked jihadists Al-Shabaab, but it has been gaining strength in semi-autonomous Puntland.

"The airstrike occurred southeast of Bosasso, Puntland, in Northeastern Somalia," the AFRICOM statement said.

"AFRICOM's initial assessment is that multiple ISIS-Somalia operatives were killed and no civilians were harmed," it said.

The latest strike follows a similar operation two days earlier that AFRICOM said complemented "a larger counter-terrorism initiative" under way in Somalia.

And it follows US strikes in February, which Puntland authorities said had killed "key figures" in IS, without giving further details.

Yemen rebels report multiple US air strikes
Sanaa (AFP) Mar 28, 2025 - Iran-backed Huthi rebels reported dozens of air strikes in Yemen on Friday they blamed on the United States, including in the capital Sanaa, saying several people were wounded.

The rebels' Al-Masirah TV channel reported "American aggression" south of Sanaa, as well as in Saada and Jawf provinces in the north, which had been targeted earlier in the day.

Earlier, Al-Masirah reported overnight US strikes on Sanaa airport and parts of the city centre.

It also reported strikes in Amran, Saada and Jawf provinces, as well as in Hodeida on the Red Sea coast and Marib in the east.

A health ministry spokesman said seven people, including two children, were wounded.

On Thursday, the Huthis said similar strikes killed two people and wounded two.

In response, they said they had targeted "warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier (USS Harry S.) Truman", as well as Israel's Ben Gurion international airport.

The Israeli military said it intercepted two missiles fired from Yemen.

The United States launched what its Central Command called a "large scale operation" involving air strikes against the Huthis on March 15.

Washington vowed to use overwhelming force until the group stopped firing at vessels in the key commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The rebels had paused their attacks after a ceasefire took effect in the Gaza war, but had threatened to resume them over Israel's recent aid blockade on the Palestinian territory.

The Huthis have reported near-daily US air strikes on areas under their control since the operation began.

The United States says it has killed several senior Huthi officials.

While Washington does not always report its raids, a defence official told AFP on Sunday that US forces were "conducting strikes across multiple... Iran-backed Huthi locations every day and night in Yemen".

The Huthis began targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the Gaza war began in October 2023, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

 Space War News

