Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) May 1, 2025

The United States has imposed another round of sanctions targeting Iran, seeking to stem its petrochemical profits amid ongoing nuclear talks between the two countries.

The State Department announced the sanctions Wednesday against seven firms and two shipping vessels accused of engaging in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

Those sanctioned include four United Arab Emirates-based exporters -- Solvent Organics, Alseeraf Trading, Harold Trading and Shivnani Organics -- a Turkey-based importer, Kimpas Kimyevi Maddeler Pazarlama Ticaret Ve SanayII Anonim Sirketi; and Iran-based cargo surveyor Keyhan Sanjesh Azma.

Vroom Marine Venture, a UAE-based commercial manager of tankers, was also sanctioned and its vessels Eloise and Olia were designated as blocked property.

"So long as Iran attempts to generate oil and petrochemical revenues to fund its destabilizing activities, and support its terrorist activities and proxies, the United States will take steps to hold both Iran and all its partners engaged in sanctions evasion accountable," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

According to the State Department, all four exporters have been accused of dealing in millions of dollars worth of Iran-origin energy shipments with two companies -- Harold Trading and Shivnani Organics -- also accused of doing so involving previously sanctioned companies.

Kimpas is accused of importing more than $15 million worth of shipments of Iran-origin petrochemical products from several U.S.-designated companies.

Keyhan is accused of loading tankers working with U.S.-designated Triliance Petrochemical to evade sanctions.

Vroom's two vessels designated Wednesday are accused of transporting multiple shipments of Iranian petroleum products.

The sanctions are the latest round imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump on Iran since February, when he reimposed his so-called maximum pressure campaign on Tehran to coerce the Middle Eastern country to forge a new nuclear weapons deal.

During his first administration, Trump slapped sanctions on Iran and unilaterally pulled the United States from an Obama-era multinational nuclear accord aimed at preventing Iran from securing nuclear weapons.

Trump applied his maximum pressure campaign in hopes of coercing the Middle Eastern country to return to the negotiating table to work out a deal he thought would be better than the original.

Instead, Iran escalated its nuclear program to the point where it could have enough enriched uranium for a nuclear bomb in as little as a week's time.

However, the sanctions come as talks between the two countries are ongoing in Oman with another round of negotiations set for Saturday.

Iran and the E3 nations of Britain, France and Germany -- members of the Obama-era accord -- are scheduled for Rome on Friday.

Wednesday's punitive measures come a day after the United States sanctioned six individuals and six entities in Iran and China accused of being a ballistic missile propellant ingredient network for Tehran.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
France warns of sanctions on Iran if nuclear deal not reached
 United Nations, United States (AFP) April 29, 2025
 France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will not hesitate to reimpose sanctions against Tehran if European security is threatened by Iran's nuclear program, the French foreign minister said at the United Nations on Monday. "Iran has crossed all the boundaries it had committed to respect," and the country "is on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons," Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the Security Council on non-proliferation, which he had convened. "There is no mili ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
NUKEWARS
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
NUKEWARS
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
NUKEWARS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
NUKEWARS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
NUKEWARS
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
NUKEWARS
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe

 US military envoy in Argentina for 'regional security' talks
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.