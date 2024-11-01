Military Space News
THE STANS
 US opens new mega consulate in Iraq's Kurdistan

US opens new mega consulate in Iraq's Kurdistan

by AFP Staff Writers
 Erbil, Iraq (AFP) Dec 3, 2025

The United States inaugurated a new mega consulate on Wednesday in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

Kurdish authorities enjoy strong ties with the US, which led the 2003 invasion that toppled longtime Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein, who had persecuted the Kurds.

The US has had a consulate in Erbil since 2011, but the new, larger complex spans 50 acres.

The project "is a physical symbol of America's long-term partnership with Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region", Michael J. Rigas, US deputy secretary of state for management and resources, said at the opening.

Kurdistan presents itself as a relative oasis of stability in Iraq, which has seen decades of turmoil but has recently regained a sense of normalcy.

Rigas said Washington saw "the Iraqi Kurdistan Region as a dynamic entry point to Iraq's markets for American companies".

Many US companies are already heavily invested in Iraq, including in Kurdistan, and oil giant ExxonMobil has recently returned to the country after a two-year absence.

But in recent months, Kurdistan has seen a spate of drone attacks targeting mostly its gas and oil fields, with Riga urging local authorities to dismantle the Iran-aligned militias blamed for the strikes.

Iraq to start new chapter without UN mission: envoy
United Nations, United States (AFP) Dec 2, 2025 - Post-war Iraq will lead its own future after the United Nations closes its mission there at year's end, the UN envoy to the Middle Eastern country said Tuesday.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) will be shutting down its operations after 22 years of helping the country transition from instability in the wake of the 2003 US-led invasion and occupation as well as the ouster of Saddam Hussein's dictatorship.

UNAMI's departure "represents the start of a new chapter rooted in Iraq's leadership of its own future," Mohamed Al Hassan, the head of the mission, told the UN Security Council during a meeting devoted to the situation in Iraq.

He assured the council that the international community was witnessing "an honorable and dignified closure of a UN mission."

But "the road to peace, security and stability was long and difficult," he added.

With the international community's support, "Iraq came out victorious, but with untold sacrifices," Al Hassan said.

Last year, the mission established in 2003 was extended one last time until December 31, 2025.

Baghdad said the closing of the UN mission marked "the completion of the political building process initiated in 2003 after the fall of the dictatorial regime."

UNAMI's tasks included advising the government on political dialogue and reconciliation, as well as helping with elections and security sector reform.

On Tuesday, Al Hassan addressed the council after Iraq held its sixth parliamentary election in November.

The envoy expressed the hope that a new Iraqi government would be formed without delay.

"Iraq has overcome successive conflicts on a hard-won path to stability," he said.

"Nevertheless, the lasting effects of conflict have given rise to dire and persisting humanitarian needs, with about 1 million Iraqis remaining internally displaced."

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
Kyrgyzstan arrests Chinese CEO of gold mining firm
 Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (AFP) Nov 25, 2025
 Kyrgyzstan said Tuesday it had arrested the Chinese CEO of a gold mining firm accused of causing "large-scale" environmental damage, amid growing public scrutiny over Beijing's influence in the Central Asian country. China has poured hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into neighbouring Kyrgyzstan in recent years, financing huge infrastructure projects and expanding its mining activities in a bid to secure critical minerals. China and Kyrgyzstan say the partnership has been beneficial ... read more
THE STANS
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
THE STANS
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
THE STANS
Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions

 Elephants adapt to drones for conservation in Kenya

 Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns

 Redwire to Deliver Spacecraft for DARPA Otter VLEO Demonstration
THE STANS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
THE STANS
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
THE STANS
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending

 UK fails to reach deal to access EU defence scheme

 Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
THE STANS
NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

 Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home

 G20 grapples with splintering world order
THE STANS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.