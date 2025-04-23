Ukraine calls in Chinese envoy to express 'serious concern' over war activities

Beijing, though, hit back on Wednesday, calling the claims "groundless".
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said at least 155 Chinese were fighting with the Russian army -- two of whom have been detained by Ukraine -- and that he had "information" that China was supplying arms to Russia. China last week denied providing weapons.
The foreign ministry summoned China's envoy in Kyiv, Ma Shengkun, over the accusations and produced "evidence" to back the claims, the ministry said late Tuesday.
"Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis stressed that the participation of Chinese citizens in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of the aggressor state, as well as the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products in Russia, are of serious concern and contradict the spirit of partnership between Ukraine and China," said a ministry statement.
"Evidence of these facts was passed by the Ukrainian special services to the Chinese side," it added.
"Perebyinis called on the Chinese side to take measures to stop supporting Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, which Beijing has repeatedly stated is not the case," said the ministry.
"Perebyinis assured that our country values its strategic partnership with China and expects that China will refrain from taking any steps that could harm bilateral relations in the future."
Asked about the diplomatic summons, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing: "China firmly opposes groundless accusations and political manipulation."
