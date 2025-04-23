Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Ukraine calls in Chinese envoy to express 'serious concern' over war activities
Ukraine calls in Chinese envoy to express 'serious concern' over war activities
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) April 23, 2025

Ukraine's foreign ministry called in China's ambassador on Tuesday to raise "serious concern" over claims that Chinese fighters were in the Russian army and Chinese companies were helping Russia make military hardware.

Beijing, though, hit back on Wednesday, calling the claims "groundless".

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said at least 155 Chinese were fighting with the Russian army -- two of whom have been detained by Ukraine -- and that he had "information" that China was supplying arms to Russia. China last week denied providing weapons.

The foreign ministry summoned China's envoy in Kyiv, Ma Shengkun, over the accusations and produced "evidence" to back the claims, the ministry said late Tuesday.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis stressed that the participation of Chinese citizens in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of the aggressor state, as well as the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products in Russia, are of serious concern and contradict the spirit of partnership between Ukraine and China," said a ministry statement.

"Evidence of these facts was passed by the Ukrainian special services to the Chinese side," it added.

"Perebyinis called on the Chinese side to take measures to stop supporting Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, which Beijing has repeatedly stated is not the case," said the ministry.

"Perebyinis assured that our country values its strategic partnership with China and expects that China will refrain from taking any steps that could harm bilateral relations in the future."

Asked about the diplomatic summons, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing: "China firmly opposes groundless accusations and political manipulation."

burs-je/phz

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Lebanon says 2 dead in Israeli strikes; 40 mostly displaced people killed in Gaza
 Ghaziyeh, Lebanon (AFP) April 18, 2025
 Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli air strikes killed two people in the south on Friday, with Israel announcing attacks in the same areas targeting Hezbollah militants. Despite a November 27 ceasefire that sought to halt more than a year of conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, Israel has continued to conduct near-daily strikes in Lebanon. An Israeli attack on "a car on the Sidon-Ghaziyeh road resulted in one dead", a Lebanese health ministry statement said on the fourth straigh ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
WAR REPORT
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

 Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
WAR REPORT
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
WAR REPORT
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
WAR REPORT
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
WAR REPORT
Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
WAR REPORT
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`

 Francis, a pope for the internet age

 Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi

 Media hails 'groundbreaking' Pope Francis
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.