 Vietnam protests China, Philippines claims on South China Sea reef
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Hanoi (AFP) May 3, 2025

Vietnam on Saturday protested claims by China and the Philippines over a disputed reef in the South China Sea which it considers its own territory.

Manila and Beijing traded barbs last week over Sandy Cay, a group of small sandbanks in the waterway's Spratly Islands, after a Chinese state media report suggested the area had been seized.

The Philippines and China have been engaged in months of confrontations over the South China Sea, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

On Saturday Vietnam's foreign ministry spokeperson Pham Thu Hang said in a statement posted on the government's official website that Hanoi had "issued protest notes to the countries involved regarding violations of its sovereignty over Sandy Cay".

Vietnam considers the resource-rich Spratly Islands -- which lie some 500 kilometres (310 miles) off its east coast -- as part of its territory.

Pham Thu Hang said that Vietnam demands "relevant parties" respect its sovereignty over the archipelago, urging them to "refrain from actions that further complicate the situation".

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said last week that the country's coast guard had "implemented maritime control" over Tiexian Reef, part of Sandy Cay, in mid-April.

Days later the Philippine Coast Guard released its own photo showing Filipino sailors holding the country's flag over the same disputed reef during an early morning mission the day before.

The Sandy Cay reef lies near Thitu Island, or Pag-asa, where the Philippines stations troops and maintains a coast guard monitoring base.

The South China Sea is home to valuable oil and gas deposits and crucial shipping lanes, and several of China's neighbours have voiced concern that Beijing is seeking to expand its reach.

Vietnam, along with several other countries in the region, also claims parts of the strategic waterway.

Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands
Beijing (AFP) May 4, 2025 - Tokyo and Beijing exchanged diplomatic protests, each accusing the other of "violating" national airspace, after a Chinese helicopter and coast guard vessels faced off with a Japanese aircraft around disputed islands.

The islands in the East China Sea -- known as the Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan -- are administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing and are a frequent hotspot in bilateral tensions.

China's foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday it had lodged "solemn representations" with the Japanese embassy's chief minister after "a civilian aircraft intruded into the airspace of the Diaoyu Islands", calling it an "illegal infringement activity".

A day earlier, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement that its vice minister lodged "a strong protest" with the Chinese ambassador to Japan "over the intrusion of four China Coast Guard vessels into Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands".

The vice minister also protested "the violation of Japan's territorial airspace by a helicopter launched from one of the China Coast Guard vessels, strongly urging (China) to ensure that similar acts do not recur".

Japan's defence ministry said the helicopter flew within Japanese airspace for about 15 minutes on Saturday near the Senkaku islands.

"The Self-Defence Forces responded by scrambling fighter jets," the ministry said.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media reported that this is the first time a Chinese government helicopter violated the Japanese airspace off the disputed islands.

China's coast guard on Saturday announced it had used a helicopter to "expel" a Japanese aeroplane from airspace around the disputed islands.

Liu Dejun, a spokesperson for China's coast guard, said a Japanese civilian aircraft "illegally entered" the airspace of the islands at 11:19 am (0219 GMT) and left five minutes later.

Beijing frequently announces it has driven Japanese vessels and aircraft away from the islands, but Japanese officials have told AFP that Chinese authorities sometimes announce expulsions when none have occurred.

Unnamed Japanese officials told local media that Beijing was possibly reacting to a small Japanese civilian aircraft flying near the islands.

Chinese and Japanese patrol vessels in the East China Sea have routinely staged dangerous face-offs around disputed islands.

Tensions between China and other claimants to parts of the East and South China Seas have driven Japan to deepen ties with the Philippines and the United States.

