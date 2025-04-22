Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
 by Paul Godfrey
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 22, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held out the prospect of direct peace talks with Ukraine for the first time since the early days of the war amid mounting pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv from the United States to move swiftly to bring an end to the three-year-long conflict.

Putin told reporters in Moscow that ending the targeting of civilian infrastructure was one area that could be tackled in face-to-face negotiations with Kyiv.

"We have a positive attitude towards a cease-fire. That is why we have always said that we take a positive attitude to any peace initiatives. We hope that the representatives of the Kyiv regime will feel the same way," he said.

The Ukrainian administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky has been demanding Russian forces halt what he alleges are airstrikes and drone attacks purposely targeting civilians, as well as vital facilities, including hospitals, educational facilities, businesses, and transportation and energy networks.

Putin admitted civilian infrastructure had been struck in recent attacks but insisted Ukraine had been using the facilities as cover for military activities and therefore that they were legitimate -- but said this could all be cleared up by talking.

"That's what we need to look into," he said. "It's all a subject to be thoroughly investigated. Maybe bilaterally, as a result of dialogue. We don't rule that out. So we will analyze all of this and make appropriate decisions for the future."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin's statements suggested he was actively floating the idea of direct talks with Ukraine about not hitting civilian targets.

Zelensky said Ukraine was "ready for any conversation" that would guarantee an end to the killing and maiming of civilians.

The olive branch from Putin came four days after both U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump warned the United States would walk away from efforts to broker a peace deal unless there were signs of progress in a "matter of days."

It was the second move by Putin to try to address American impatience with the almost complete lack of progress since Trump launched his peace initiative in February.

On Saturday, Putin announced a 30-hour cease-fire through midnight Sunday, albeit with no advance warning, with both sides accusing each other of widespread violations of the truce.

There was no sign Tuesday, however, of any let-up in Russian attacks on the ground in Ukraine as waves of Russian missile and drone strikes that resumed early Monday after the cease-fire expired continued into a second day.

A 69-year-old woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia and 23 other people were injured, including four children, after two guided bombs slammed into a residential tower block and an infrastructure facility.

In Kharkiv, in the east of the country, at least seven people were injured in a huge drone assault on the regional capital and three people were hurt in the southwestern port city of Odessa after a drone struck an apartment building.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Lebanon says 2 dead in Israeli strikes; 40 mostly displaced people killed in Gaza
 Ghaziyeh, Lebanon (AFP) April 18, 2025
 Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli air strikes killed two people in the south on Friday, with Israel announcing attacks in the same areas targeting Hezbollah militants. Despite a November 27 ceasefire that sought to halt more than a year of conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, Israel has continued to conduct near-daily strikes in Lebanon. An Israeli attack on "a car on the Sidon-Ghaziyeh road resulted in one dead", a Lebanese health ministry statement said on the fourth straigh ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
WAR REPORT
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

 Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
WAR REPORT
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
WAR REPORT
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
WAR REPORT
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
WAR REPORT
Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
WAR REPORT
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`

 Francis, a pope for the internet age

 Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi

 Media hails 'groundbreaking' Pope Francis
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.