Vulcan rocket cleared to support US national security missions

"Assured access to space is a core function of the Space Force and a critical element of national security," stated Brig. Gen. Panzenhagen, Program Executive Officer for Assured Access to Space. "Vulcan certification adds launch capacity, resiliency, and flexibility needed by our nation's most critical space-based systems."
Achieving NSSL certification is an intensive process requiring providers to validate their ability to design, build, and qualify a new launch vehicle capable of reliably deploying national security satellites into orbit.
The Vulcan certification campaign was a multi-year collaboration between SSC and ULA. It included meeting 52 certification benchmarks, completing over 180 individual tasks, flying two demonstration missions, confirming 60 payload interface requirements, conducting 18 subsystem design and test reviews, and performing 114 audits of hardware and software. These efforts established a robust technical foundation from which the Space Force will evaluate Vulcan's future flight readiness.
"The SSC and ULA teams have worked together extremely closely, and certification of this launch system is a direct result of their focus, dedication, and teamwork," added Panzenhagen.
"We are proud to have launched 100 national security space missions and honored to continue serving the nation with our new Vulcan rocket," said Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance. "We thank the Space Force for their collaboration and confidence, and we are honored to support our national security needs for many years to come."
The Assured Access to Space organization ensures that the U.S. Space Force maintains the core capability of Space Mobility and Logistics. This mission guarantees reliable and responsive access to space for the deployment of vital space-based systems serving military personnel, intelligence analysts, national leaders, and allied partners. The program also sustains launch and testing infrastructure to support combat operations and promotes U.S. leadership in space-related economic, technological, and scientific domains. It further enables servicing, maneuvering, and logistical functions across the space domain.
