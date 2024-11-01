Military Space News
 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
illustration only

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 26, 2026

Aalyria has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's Rapid Architecture Prototyping and Integration Development program to advance software solutions for managing complex military space communications networks under the Space Data Network Experimentation program. The award, executed through AFRL's Space Technology Advanced Research Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware initiative, will evaluate how the company's Spacetime AI-enabled orchestration software can integrate diverse satellite systems, ground infrastructure, and communications links into a single resilient network for defense operations.

The Space Data Network concept envisages a hybrid network of networks that can integrate multi-orbit and multi-domain communications assets spanning government, allied, and commercial systems. The objective is to move beyond siloed architectures toward a federated space data fabric capable of supporting joint-force missions with assured connectivity across domains.

Spacetime is a temporospatial software-defined networking platform that continuously co-optimizes the physical wireless topology and routing across space, air, maritime, and terrestrial networks. By maintaining a planet-scale digital twin of moving platforms, environmental conditions, and link performance, the software can proactively task steerable antennas and optical terminals, anticipate disruptions, and dynamically reshape the network to maintain resilient, low-latency connectivity for priority missions.

"SDNX is about proving that a truly hybrid, federated Space Data Network is ready to move from concept toward reality," said Brian Barritt, Chief Technology Officer at Aalyria. "Spacetime was built specifically to orchestrate large, dynamic constellations and directional links across land, sea, air, and space. We're excited to work with AFRL and the broader Space Force community to explore how software-driven orchestration can give warfighters assured, mission-aware connectivity over any available network."

AFRL's SDNX effort is designed to explore architectures that can integrate space-flight systems, associated ground segments, and advanced communications links into resilient, mission-tailorable capabilities for the joint force. Activities under SDNX fall within the STAR-FISH initiative, which supports research, development, prototyping, and experimentation for space-related signal, energy, and transportation technologies in support of national defense.

As part of the SDNX program, Aalyria will undertake a focused technical study in close collaboration with AFRL and its partners. The work will analyze how Spacetime's network state optimization capabilities align with the government vision for a Space Data Network, identify key gaps and enhancement opportunities including warfighter-unique requirements and integration considerations, and recommend a maturation path for future experimentation and potential operational use.

Spacetime has been developed and matured for more than a decade, with heritage orchestrating dynamic airborne and space-based networks for government and commercial partners. The platform has achieved high technology readiness levels through a combination of full-system simulations, field tests, and previous experimentation with organizations such as the Defense Innovation Unit, the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and commercial satellite operators.

"Building a resilient Space Data Network requires a software-first approach," said Chris Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Aalyria. "AFRL's SDNX program recognizes that the future fight will depend on the ability to dynamically coordinate every available link across domains and providers. Aalyria is proud to bring Spacetime to this effort and to help accelerate the transition from fragmented systems to a unified, mission-driven space communications fabric."

The SDNX award builds on Aalyria's work to advance open and interoperable interfaces, including the company's Federation APIs, which are intended to simplify integration across heterogeneous platforms and networks. Aalyria is also supporting emerging hybrid-space and Space Data Network concepts being explored across the U.S. Department of Defense, civil space agencies, and industry partners as they seek to enable more flexible, resilient communications architectures for future operations.

