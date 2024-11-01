Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons

Dozens of Westerners, including Americans, have been imprisoned in Russia, especially after the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, with many of them later swapped in prisoner exchanges.
"A US citizen was found guilty of illegally transporting and moving firearms," the regional courts' press service said in a statement.
It identified the man as Charles Wayne Zimmerman, and said he "admitted his guilt in full" and was "sentenced to five years in prison".
It did not mention when exactly the man was sentenced but said an appeal against the conviction had been rejected.
It was the first time his arrest and conviction has been mentioned in Russian media, which usually covers judicial proceedings of foreign citizens closely.
According to the court, the man sailed across the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.
It cited him as saying that he had met a Russian woman online and decided to visit her, and that he did not know he was forbidden to keep a weapon on board his yacht while it was docked in Russia.
In September 2024, the US Coast Guard East issued a missing person alert for a man identified as Charles Zimmerman, 57, who departed on a sailing trip from Fort Macon, North Carolina, to New Zealand.
"Zimmerman was last heard from on July 23 (2024). He had informed a family member that he would be departing in his sailing vessel en route to the Mediterranean Sea," the Coast Guard said on Facebook.
He was sailing on a 35-foot (10-metre) green and white-hulled vessel, named the Trude Zena, it added.
Announcing Zimmerman's sentence, the Russian court published on social media a slideshow which included a video of a white sailing boat, photos of a sniper rifle and ammunition allegedly found on board, and of a man sitting on the vessel.
Washington accuses Moscow of imprisoning US nationals in a bid to swap them for Russian spies held abroad.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Zelensky seeks more air defence as Russia plunges Kyiv into cold
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
|
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO
US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore
City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push
Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India
Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons
China says Britain had 'obligation' to approve mega embassy
US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters