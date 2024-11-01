Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Admiral leading US forces in Latin America steps down

Admiral leading US forces in Latin America steps down

by AFP Staff Writers
 Doral, United States (AFP) Dec 12, 2025

The US admiral responsible for overseeing a major military buildup in the Caribbean and controversial strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats stepped down on Friday just a year into his tenure.

Admiral Alvin Holsey announced in mid-October that he would leave his position as head of US Southern Command, which is responsible for American forces operating in Central and South America.

Holsey had reportedly expressed concerns about the boat strikes, but neither he nor Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth have publicly provided a reason for his early departure.

In his remarks during a ceremony marking his relinquishment of command, the admiral emphasized the importance of supporting nations that believe in democracy and human rights.

"We must always be there for like-minded partners, like-minded nations who share our values -- democracy, rule of law and human rights," Holsey said.

The United States has amassed a huge flotilla of warships in the Caribbean as part of what Washington bills as counter-narcotics efforts, and has since September carried out strikes targeting alleged drug-smuggling vessels that have left nearly 90 people dead.

Trump's administration insists it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists," but experts say the strikes on the boats amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers.

The first strike, which took place on September 2, is especially controversial, as two survivors of the initial attack were killed in a subsequent hit.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the strikes and the military buildup, with Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro accusing Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for regime change in Caracas.

Now responsible for both the campaign of boat strikes and efforts to pressure Maduro is Air Force Lieutenant General Evan Pettus, who said he was "humbled" to take on the role in an acting capacity.

Since beginning his second White House term in January, President Donald Trump has overseen a purge of top military officers, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, general Charles "CQ" Brown, whom he fired without explanation in February.

Hegseth has insisted the president is simply choosing the leaders he wants, but Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential politicization of the traditionally neutral US military.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Cambodian death toll in Thai border clashes rises to 6: defence ministry
 Phnom Penh (AFP) Dec 9, 2025
 Thai forces shelled Cambodian positions overnight into Tuesday, killing two more civilians, Phnom Penh's defence ministry said, bringing Cambodia's civilian death toll in the reignited border conflict to six. The Thai military fired into the border province of Banteay Meanchey after midnight, "resulting in the deaths of two civilians who were travelling on National Road 56 by shelling", the Cambodian defence ministry said in a Facebook post. Information minister Neth Pheaktra told AFP that at le ... read more
WAR REPORT
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
WAR REPORT
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens: local official

 Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency

 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

 Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
WAR REPORT
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
WAR REPORT
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
WAR REPORT
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
WAR REPORT
Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident

 After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'

 Vatican backs replacement for China underground bishop

 German FM urges China to press Russia over Ukraine war
WAR REPORT
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.