 Airbus to develop advanced PAZ-2 radar satellites for Spanish defence and civil operations
Airbus to develop advanced PAZ-2 radar satellites for Spanish defence and civil operations
 by Hugo Ritmico
 Getafe, Spain (SPX) Jul 14, 2025

Airbus Defence and Space has secured a contract from Hisdesat to develop and manufacture two next-generation PAZ-2 radar satellites for the Spanish Ministry of Defence. The project aims to ensure continuity of service following the original PAZ satellite, operational since 2018, while significantly enhancing national space capabilities.

The PAZ-2 system will deliver major technological upgrades over its predecessor, offering sub-25 centimetre resolution and expanded daily coverage of up to 6.7 million square kilometers per satellite. Each satellite will complete 16 Earth orbits per day, delivering radar imaging around the clock in any weather conditions. These enhancements will support both military and civilian missions, including risk assessment, infrastructure surveillance, border management and natural disaster monitoring.

"With the PAZ-2 satellites, Airbus reaffirms its commitment to strengthening technological sovereignty in security and defence, as well as its leadership in the national and European space sector," said Alain Faure, Head of Airbus Space Systems.

Airbus will design, assemble and test the satellites at its Getafe facility and lead a national consortium of over 15 Spanish firms. Approximately 65% of the satellite components will be developed domestically, underscoring the programme's strategic value for the Spanish space industry.

The first PAZ-2 satellite is slated to be operational by mid-2031. The initiative extends the successful collaboration between Hisdesat and Airbus in delivering cutting-edge X-band radar capabilities, reinforcing Spain's Earth observation assets and bolstering European security resilience.

SPACEWAR
