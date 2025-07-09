Military Space News
 Maxar secures $205 million in multi-year deals to boost space capabilities across MEA
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 09, 2025

Maxar Intelligence has announced three new long-term contracts valued at $204.7 million to enhance sovereign defense, intelligence, and space leadership initiatives across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The agreements extend Maxar's legacy in the region, leveraging its Direct Access Program (DAP) to deliver cutting-edge geospatial capabilities.

The DAP contracts will provide MEA partners with direct access to Maxar's high-resolution satellite constellation, 3D terrain data, and advanced analytics for near real-time monitoring. These tools are intended to support national C5ISR systems-Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance-and advance sovereign multi-domain operations.

A core component of the deal is Maxar's AI-powered change detection technology, which underpins Sentry, its predictive intelligence solution. This capability enables users to monitor multiple locations simultaneously by identifying patterns and operational changes relevant to national security and strategic planning.

"The ongoing digitalization of modern defense and security operations has driven a big growth in international demand for sovereign geospatial intelligence capabilities, particularly for near real-time situational awareness over key areas of interest," said Anders Linder, General Manager, International Government at Maxar. "The MEA region has long been on the forefront of investing in technological innovation, and our expanded partnerships reflect the strategic importance of sovereign space-based capabilities. These deals underscore Maxar's deep commitment to supporting our international customers' needs to gain real-time decision advantage for the most demanding missions."

Maxar's DAP framework also enables the integration of local ground stations with its satellite network, granting customers dedicated imaging capacity and guaranteed data delivery speeds. Imagery can be requested just 15 minutes ahead of collection and delivered almost instantly.

Maxar's DAP offering represents a significant step in enabling regional customers to achieve independent, secure, and timely access to mission-critical satellite intelligence.

SPACEWAR
