Maxar secures $205 million in multi-year deals to boost space capabilities across MEA

The DAP contracts will provide MEA partners with direct access to Maxar's high-resolution satellite constellation, 3D terrain data, and advanced analytics for near real-time monitoring. These tools are intended to support national C5ISR systems-Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance-and advance sovereign multi-domain operations.
A core component of the deal is Maxar's AI-powered change detection technology, which underpins Sentry, its predictive intelligence solution. This capability enables users to monitor multiple locations simultaneously by identifying patterns and operational changes relevant to national security and strategic planning.
"The ongoing digitalization of modern defense and security operations has driven a big growth in international demand for sovereign geospatial intelligence capabilities, particularly for near real-time situational awareness over key areas of interest," said Anders Linder, General Manager, International Government at Maxar. "The MEA region has long been on the forefront of investing in technological innovation, and our expanded partnerships reflect the strategic importance of sovereign space-based capabilities. These deals underscore Maxar's deep commitment to supporting our international customers' needs to gain real-time decision advantage for the most demanding missions."
Maxar's DAP framework also enables the integration of local ground stations with its satellite network, granting customers dedicated imaging capacity and guaranteed data delivery speeds. Imagery can be requested just 15 minutes ahead of collection and delivered almost instantly.
Maxar's DAP offering represents a significant step in enabling regional customers to achieve independent, secure, and timely access to mission-critical satellite intelligence.
Related Links
Maxar Intelligence
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war
Canada turns to drones for reforestation after wildfires
Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network
Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy
Top Chinese military official under corruption probe removed from office
German police probe possible Russian sabotage after army trucks torched
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Celebrations for Dalai Lama's 90th reflect challenges ahead
Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters