Apex to showcase space-based interceptor technology in milestone Project Shadow demonstration

"Apex is built to move fast, and that is exactly what America and our allies need to ensure we win the New Space Race. In under a year, we are launching the host platform for space-based interceptors, called an Orbital Magazine, which will deploy multiple prototype missile interceptors in orbit. Project Shadow will validate key SBI technologies and prove that an operational SBI constellation can be deployed in the timeframe our country needs," Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon stated. "Apex isn't waiting for handouts or contracts; we are developing this Orbital Magazine technology on our own dime and moving incredibly fast."
The project advances space-based interceptor capabilities from inception through test-fire at an unprecedented pace. Launch is scheduled for June 2026 aboard an Apex commercial satellite platform. Once on station, the Orbital Magazine will release two interceptor missiles, each propelled by high-thrust solid rocket motors. The platform will sustain the interceptors, enable fire control, and ensure secure cross-link communications to deliver real-time status updates after deployment.
A major aspect of Project Shadow is the demonstration of the Orbital Magazine's core technologies - functioning as a next-generation host with a software-defined radio supporting Link-182 messaging. This enables robust inter-satellite communications and supports power, thermal regulation, and environmental controls for the interceptors. These capabilities are essential steps in building responsive, coordinated space defense architectures.
Project Shadow's execution relies fully on private investment, not government funding or grants, reflecting the increasing influence of commercial innovators in the U.S. national security sphere. Apex aims to accelerate advanced defense deployments by leveraging speed and private capital to meet rapidly evolving government requirements outside conventional procurement channels.
About Apex: Since its founding in 2022 by Ian Cinnamon and Max Benassi, Apex Space has built scalable spacecraft for both government and commercial clients. Its achievements include setting a record for the fastest spacecraft moving from clean-sheet design to operational capability. Apex is headquartered in Los Angeles, staffed by a team recognized for space innovation and defense technology excellence.
