Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI

Australia, under the tripartite AUKUS pact with the United States and the United Kingdom, will acquire at least three Virginia class submarines from the United States within 15 years, with an eye to eventually build its own.
Until then Canberra faces a major gap in its defences, warned the report by the non-partisan Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), which receives funding from Canberra's defence ministry as well as the US State Department.
"Australia's traditional reliance upon 'great and powerful friends' and extended nuclear deterrence now seems no longer assured," the authors wrote.
"Australia has options to fill today's deterrence gap: we just need to look beyond conventional paradigms," they said.
ASPI, acknowledging Australia's "inferiority" against adversaries like China, argued that past guerrilla wars like the Chechen insurgency against Russia in the 1990s showed that smaller actors could inflict heavy damage on much larger foes.
"History demonstrates that innovative concepts and asymmetric capabilities can achieve deterrent effects ahead of and during conflict," the authors wrote.
"Australian concepts of deterrence don't address the nature of competition as currently practised by China and other autocratic regimes such as Russia, North Korea and Iran," they warned.
ASPI pointed to Beijing's growing use of so-called "grey-zone" tactics -- cyberwarfare, coercion and subversion that fall short of acts of war -- as evidence that Australia needed a more dynamic and reactive policy.
It also argued Canberra could learn from former Singaporean leader Lee Kuan Yew's description of the city state as a "poisonous shrimp" -- as well as the "porcupine" strategies of Switzerland and the Baltic states.
ASPI called for the recreation of a National Security Adviser with sweeping powers and oversight over Canberra's intelligence agencies, as well as reforms of spying and defence laws to facilitate the new policy.
Australia is engaging in a rapid military build-up in a push to strengthen its defences against China, also its largest trading partner.
Canberra plans to gradually increase its defence spending to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product -- well short of US demands for 3.5 percent.
The AUKUS submarine programme alone could cost the country up to $235 billion over the next 30 years, according to Australian government forecasts, a price tag that has stoked criticism.
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks
Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians
Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division
German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister
Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
|
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on
US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies
Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials
French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'
Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending
JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries
Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters