Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official

"The main topic of discussion is Tomahawks. Of course, there is also the issue of Patriots," the source said, referring to US air defence batteries.
The Ukrainian leader plans to arrive in Washington on Thursday ahead of the talks, the source added.
Relations between the two leaders have warmed since February, when they sparred during a now infamous televised meeting at the White House.
Trump has since grown more hostile towards Moscow, showing mounting frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while expressing sympathy for Ukraine.
The senior Ukrainian source told AFP that the tone of rhetoric between the White House and Kyiv was now "very businesslike."
"It seems that the Americans in general understand that helping Ukraine gives them points, and that, like pressure on Russia, will work to end it all," the source told AFP.
Senior Ukrainian officials visiting the Washington this week met with representatives of US weapon manufacturers, including Raytheon, which produces Tomahawk missiles.
Zelensky will also meet with arms makers to discuss when deliveries could begin, the source said.
"But they need a political signal," it added.
Tomahawk cruise missiles have previously primarily been fired from sea-based launchers, like warships or submarines, but the source told AFP that: "There is a technical solution in place for the launch platform."
Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has warned that sending the missiles to Ukraine would rupture its ties with Washington and trigger a new round of escalation.
The source declined to disclose how many of the long-range missiles Trump is considering sending to Ukraine, saying only the arsenal would be "enough for Putin to feel it."
ant-jbr/jc/st
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks
Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians
Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division
German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister
Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
|
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Tested by Russia, NATO looks to boost Kyiv and its own defences
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on
US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies
Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'
Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending
Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
Trump says Spain should be 'punished' over NATO funding, considering tariffs
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters