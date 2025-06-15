Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) June 15, 2025

Two drones launched from Iran towards Israel were shot down over Iraq by the US-led international coalition to defeat the Islamic State group, two Iraqi military officials told AFP on Sunday.

"The international coalition at Ain al-Asad (military base) shot down two Iranian drones that were en route to Israel," one official said, referring to an Iraqi airbase housing foreign troops in western Iraq.

The drones were shot down overnight Saturday to Sunday, he added, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

The other official said the drones were targeted because they entered the defensive perimeter of the anti-jihadist coalition, where troops are instructed to engage any potential threat.

Israel on Friday launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, hitting military and nuclear sites as well as residential areas. In response, the Islamic republic has fired hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

Several missiles and drones have fallen in Iraqi territory, mostly in the desert, without causing casualties.

An "explosive drone" was shot down by the coalition at Ain al-Asad on Friday, according to an Iraqi official.

The government in Baghdad is a close ally of Tehran, but also a strategic partner of Iran's arch-foe the United States, which has some 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the anti-jihadist coalition.

Baghdad and Washington have agreed on a timetable for the gradual withdrawal of the coalition's forces.

By September, the troops are scheduled to leave bases in federal Iraq -- including Ain al-Asad -- and by the end of 2026, they are set to withdraw from the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

Influential Iraqi armed group Kataeb Hezbollah on Sunday warned the United States about direct involvement in Israel's attack on Iran.

"The Islamic republic needs no military support from anyone to repel the criminal Zionist entity -- it has the men and capabilities to put (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu in the dust," it said in a statement.

"We are closely monitoring the movements of the American enemy's army. If America intervenes in the war, we will act directly and without hesitation against its interests and bases throughout the region."

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
 Boston MA (SPX) Jun 12, 2025
 An autonomous drone carrying water to help extinguish a wildfire in the Sierra Nevada might encounter swirling Santa Ana winds that threaten to push it off course. Rapidly adapting to these unknown disturbances inflight presents an enormous challenge for the drone's flight control system. To help such a drone stay on target, MIT researchers developed a new, machine learning-based adaptive control algorithm that could minimize its deviation from its intended trajectory in the face of unpredictable ... read more
UAV NEWS
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
UAV NEWS
Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran

 Germany not considering delivering Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine: minister

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran

 Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three
UAV NEWS
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
UAV NEWS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
UAV NEWS
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield

 Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
UAV NEWS
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland

 As NATO ups defence spending, can Europe produce the weapons?

 Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
UAV NEWS
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief

 Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop

 Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.