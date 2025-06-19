Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 19, 2025

A hospital in southern Israel was hit during a barrage of "dozens" of Iranian missiles on Thursday, officials said, while another impact was reported by emergency services in the Tel Aviv area.

"BREAKING: A direct hit has been reported at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel. More details to follow," the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X.

A spokesperson for the hospital reported "damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas. We are currently assessing the damage, including injuries. We ask the public not to come to the hospital at this time."

As well as serving populations in southern Israel, Soroka hospital is known to treat soldiers wounded in Gaza.

Sirens sounded across Israel early Thursday as the Israeli military said it detected incoming missiles from Iran and AFP journalists reported hearing loud blasts in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

A military official added that "dozens of ballistic missiles" had been launched at Israel.

According to AFP journalists, the explosions heard in Jerusalem around 7:10 am (0410 GMT) when air defences activated were the biggest since the conflict with Iran began on Friday.

Israeli emergency services reported an impact "close to a residential building" in the Tel Aviv area, adding that "no injuries" are reported.

A statement also said that missile fragments had fallen on three residential buildings in the centre of the country, without giving more details.

Sirens sounded a second time in Tel Aviv in the morning, suggesting a second wave of attacks, an AFP journalist reported.

An all-clear message was given around half an hour after the first alert.

