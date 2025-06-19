Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

"BREAKING: A direct hit has been reported at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel. More details to follow," the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X.
A spokesperson for the hospital reported "damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas. We are currently assessing the damage, including injuries. We ask the public not to come to the hospital at this time."
As well as serving populations in southern Israel, Soroka hospital is known to treat soldiers wounded in Gaza.
Sirens sounded across Israel early Thursday as the Israeli military said it detected incoming missiles from Iran and AFP journalists reported hearing loud blasts in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
A military official added that "dozens of ballistic missiles" had been launched at Israel.
According to AFP journalists, the explosions heard in Jerusalem around 7:10 am (0410 GMT) when air defences activated were the biggest since the conflict with Iran began on Friday.
Israeli emergency services reported an impact "close to a residential building" in the Tel Aviv area, adding that "no injuries" are reported.
A statement also said that missile fragments had fallen on three residential buildings in the centre of the country, without giving more details.
Sirens sounded a second time in Tel Aviv in the morning, suggesting a second wave of attacks, an AFP journalist reported.
An all-clear message was given around half an hour after the first alert.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
Germany not considering delivering Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine: minister
Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
As NATO ups defence spending, can Europe produce the weapons?
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief
Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop
Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO
Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters