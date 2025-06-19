Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site



by AFP Staff Writers



Tehran (AFP) June 19, 2025



Iran said Thursday the main target of a missile attack in which a hospital in southern Israel was hit was an Israeli military and intelligence base, not the health facility.

A hospital in southern Israel and two towns near Tel Aviv were struck after a barrage of Iranian missiles, with Israeli rescuers reporting at least 47 people injured in Iran's latest attacks.

"The main target of the attack was the Israeli Army Command and Intelligence Base (IDF C4I) and the Army Intelligence Camp in Gav-Yam Technology Park, located in the vicinity of the Soroka Hospital," state news agency IRNA said.

It said the hospital was "exposed only to the blast wave", and that the "direct and precise target" was the military facility.

Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also issued a statement on the attack.

"In this operation, the regime's command and intelligence centre near a hospital was targeted with highly accurate and guided missiles," the force said in its statement, which was carried by state television.

It also said that the corps had "previously warned" that Israel's airspace "was defenceless and there would be no safe place".

