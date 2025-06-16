Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show



by Sheri Walsh



Washington DC (UPI) Jun 16, 2025



Israel's Defense Ministry said it plans to fight back after the French government Monday blocked its weapons system displays at this week's Paris Air Show, after Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.

France's Foreign Ministry defended the decision to erect black partition walls around five Israeli arms manufacturers and block access to the stands, which displayed "offensive weapons," according to the government.

"From the beginning, we gave clear instructions that were conveyed to the Israelis, namely: a ban on the display of offensive weapons at the Bourget exhibition," says the Quai d'Orsay.

France claims Israel's embassy agreed to its terms not to display the weapons, but an Israeli diplomatic source told The Times of Israel that while it was discussed, it was never agreed to.

"This outrageous and unprecedented decision reeks of policy-driven and commercial considerations," Israel's defense ministry said in a statement.

"The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition -- weapons that compete with French industries."

Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. Amir Baram called the decision "absolutely, bluntly anti-Semitic" and accused France of "commercial exclusion to prevent successful Israeli industries from competing with French ones."

"We're not backing down. We're filing court petitions today," Baram said Monday.

Last week, a French court blocked a petition by NGO's to ban Israel from participating in the air show due to "international crimes." Israel's ongoing war in Gaza dates back to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The five Israeli companies hidden from view include Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, Uvision and Aeronautics. A French official said Monday the walls around their exhibits would be removed "once they respect the rules."

"They actually did say that if we don't do that, they're going to cover our stand or cover the items," according to an Elbit Systems spokesperson. "When we came in, we saw that not only did they cover them, they completely closed the stands."

The Paris Air Show, one of the largest trade fairs in the aerospace-industry, opened Monday amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. It is taking place at Le Bourget in Paris through next Sunday.

Israel launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities Friday. The strike killed Iran's nuclear scientists and researchers. It also hindered the Islamic regime's ability to enrich uranium to use in a warhead. Iran has retaliated with attacks on Israel over the last four days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

"You cannot have a nuclear weapons, which means you cannot enrich uranium," Netanyahu told Fox News' Special Report.

This is not the first time France has blocked Israel from displaying its wares. Last year, France banned Israeli defense contractors from participating in the Eurosatory trade show in Paris and the Euronaval trade show in November. Despite a court finding in favor of the companies on the eve of the event, it came too late for them to set up.

"Covering our systems with black curtains doesn't hide their impact -- it exposes the discomfort some feel with our success," Yoav Tourgeman, chief executive officer of Rafael, said in a statement Monday.

"This isn't just an insult to Israel -- it's a failure of principle. We stand proud, unhidden and undeterred."

