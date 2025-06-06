Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) June 6, 2025

Russia's National Guard said Friday it had killed a man it caught trying to launch an attack on a military site using drones packed with grenades.

The incident came after Ukraine carried out an audacious coordinated drone attack on Russian airbases last week that damaged billions of dollars worth of nuclear capable military planes.

The National Guard said it detected a man "preparing a terrorist attack using a drone" at a military facility in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow.

"During the arrest, the criminal gave armed resistance and was neutralised," the agency said in a statement.

It published surveillance footage of a hooded man crouched in a field trying to launch a drone before being chased by armed officers. It does not show him being shot.

In the attack last Sunday, Ukraine smuggled small remote-operated quadcopter-style drones deep into Russian territory in false roofs of wooden cabins.

Loaded on to trucks, they were driven up close to Russian airbases and then released simultaneously to attack the sites.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 4, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to the Ukrainian drone strikes that destroyed Russian military aircraft in several locations on Sunday, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday. Trump spoke with Putin by phone for more than an hour on Wednesday and said it was "not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace," CNBC reported the president saying in a Truth Social post. Putin told Trump the Russian military will retaliate against Ukraine for the drone strikes conducted d ... read more
UAV NEWS
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
UAV NEWS
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
UAV NEWS
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks

 'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict

 Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
UAV NEWS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
UAV NEWS
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
UAV NEWS
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'

 US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending

 In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs

 Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'
UAV NEWS
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'

 Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit

 China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.