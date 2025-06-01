Military Space News
 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 1, 2025

The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and other cities.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement.

Yemen's Huthi rebels later claimed to have fired a "ballistic missile" at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

The group's military spokesman Yehya Saree said three drones were also launched at Israel.

The Iran-backed group has repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 with Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on Israel.

Almost all of the projectiles have been intercepted.

Sunday's interception followed another reported attack on Thursday claimed by the Yemeni rebels.

The Huthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but began again after Israel resumed its military campaign in the territory.

While most of the projectiles have been intercepted, one missile fired in early May hit inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion airport for the first time.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen in retaliation for the attacks, including on ports and the airport in the capital Sanaa.

MISSILE DEFENSE
