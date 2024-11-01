Britain sanctions Russian, Chinese entities over disinfo, cyber threats

"Across Europe, we are witnessing an escalation in hybrid threats -- from physical through to cyber and information warfare -- designed to destabilise our democracies, weaken our critical national infrastructure, and undermine our interests, all for the advantage of malign foreign states," said a Foreign Office policy paper released along with the list of new sanctions.
Among those sanctioned is Russian media outlet Rybar, "whose Telegram channel and network of affiliates in 28 languages reaches millions worldwide," said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.
It used "classic Kremlin manipulation tactics, including fake 'investigations' and AI driven content to shape narratives about global events in the Kremlin's favour," she said.
"Masquerading as an independent body", Rybar is partially funded by Russia's presidential administration, receives funding from state corporations and has worked with Russian intelligence, she said.
Also sanctioned is the Pravfond Foundation, which has been accused of being a front for Russian GRU foreign intelligence agency.
"Leaked reports suggest that Pravfond finances the promotion of Kremlin narratives to Western audiences as well as bankrolling legal defences for convicted Russian assassins and arms traffickers," Cooper said.
Also hit was Alexander Dugin, a nationalist Russian philosopher widely thought to have influenced much of President Vladimir Putin's thinking, and his think tank, the Centre for Geopolitical Expertise.
Dugin has most notably championed "neo-Eurasianism," a doctrine that says Russia must liberate the world from Western excesses by building an empire stretching from Europe to Asia.
London also targeted Chinese-based "i-Soon and Integrity Technology Group, for their vast and indiscriminate cyberactivities against the UK and its allies," Cooper said.
"Attacks like this impact our collective security and our public services, yet those responsible operate with little regard for who or what they target," she said. "And so we are ensuring that such reckless activity does not go unchecked."
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens: local official
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency
Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman
Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal
NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine
Putin visits India for defence, trade talks
Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident
After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'
Vatican backs replacement for China underground bishop
German FM urges China to press Russia over Ukraine war
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters