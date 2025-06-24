Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.

Prime Minister Mark Carney signed the pact during a Canada-EU summit on Monday.
Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, the collegiate body of the 27-member bloc, said during a press conference following the summit that Canada and the EU are among the closest of allies and that they have agreed to take their strategic relationship to "an unprecedented level of closeness."
He called the signing of the agreement "a turning point in our history."
The agreement, he said, is a reflection of their mutual commitment to peace while opening new avenues for defense cooperation.
A statement from Ottawa said it will help deliver on building defense capabilities more economically and efficiently.
"While NATO remains the cornerstone of our collective defense, this partnership will allow us to strengthen our preparedness faster and better -- to invest more and smarter," Costa said.
The agreement comes less than two months after Carney and the Liberal Party won a minority government in Ottawa during an election dominated by Trump and the antagonistic stance he took toward the United States' closest ally.
Carney campaigned on standing up to Trump and the tariffs the American president imposed on the Great White North. During the election campaign, Carney repeatedly said that Trump's actions were a "betrayal" and that there had been a fundamental shift in the U.S.-Canada relationship, and that Ottawa could no longer depend on Washington.
During the press conference Monday, Carney remarked that they were meeting at a time when the rules-based order of the world was under threat and that they were presented with two options: to nostalgically long for the old order or to build a new one through partnership.
"As the most European of the non-European countries, Canada looks first to the European Union to build a better world," he said. "And that's what today is about."
Canada and the EU are also launching negotiations across multiple areas, from digital policy to climate, to further deepen their relationship, he said.
"What we're committing to, from our perspective, Canada's perspective, is an ongoing process to an ever-closer partnership that will bring our people closer together," he said.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
NATO strikes spending deal, but Spain exemption claim risks Trump ire
Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
Dalai Lama to issue July 2 message, expected to address succession
Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution
Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters