Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2025

Canada and the European Union have agreed to deepen their security and defense relationship, as Ottawa seeks new partnerships to reduce its dependence on the United States under President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Mark Carney signed the pact during a Canada-EU summit on Monday.

Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, the collegiate body of the 27-member bloc, said during a press conference following the summit that Canada and the EU are among the closest of allies and that they have agreed to take their strategic relationship to "an unprecedented level of closeness."

He called the signing of the agreement "a turning point in our history."

The agreement, he said, is a reflection of their mutual commitment to peace while opening new avenues for defense cooperation.

A statement from Ottawa said it will help deliver on building defense capabilities more economically and efficiently.

"While NATO remains the cornerstone of our collective defense, this partnership will allow us to strengthen our preparedness faster and better -- to invest more and smarter," Costa said.

The agreement comes less than two months after Carney and the Liberal Party won a minority government in Ottawa during an election dominated by Trump and the antagonistic stance he took toward the United States' closest ally.

Carney campaigned on standing up to Trump and the tariffs the American president imposed on the Great White North. During the election campaign, Carney repeatedly said that Trump's actions were a "betrayal" and that there had been a fundamental shift in the U.S.-Canada relationship, and that Ottawa could no longer depend on Washington.

During the press conference Monday, Carney remarked that they were meeting at a time when the rules-based order of the world was under threat and that they were presented with two options: to nostalgically long for the old order or to build a new one through partnership.

"As the most European of the non-European countries, Canada looks first to the European Union to build a better world," he said. "And that's what today is about."

Canada and the EU are also launching negotiations across multiple areas, from digital policy to climate, to further deepen their relationship, he said.

"What we're committing to, from our perspective, Canada's perspective, is an ongoing process to an ever-closer partnership that will bring our people closer together," he said.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) June 23, 2025
 Belgium on Monday said it was seeking "maximum flexibility" from NATO on ramped-up defence spending targets to be agreed at a summit this week after fellow laggard Spain insisted it had won an exception. Madrid said on Sunday it would not need to hit the five percent of GDP demanded by US President Donald Trump, setting up a potential clash at a two-day gathering starting on Tuesday in The Hague. On Monday Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told local media that while Brussels had to show "w ... read more
MILPLEX
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
MILPLEX
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site

 Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
MILPLEX
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
MILPLEX
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
MILPLEX
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
MILPLEX
NATO strikes spending deal, but Spain exemption claim risks Trump ire

 Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst

 Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
MILPLEX
Dalai Lama to issue July 2 message, expected to address succession

 Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

 Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement

 Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.