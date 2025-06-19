France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

"The race is on. That's why we have to take a position now and invest now. Otherwise, the whole market will be occupied and France and Europe will depend on other powers in future," Macron's office told AFP.
Part of an overall deal with other investors worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.5 billion), Thursday's 717 million-euro capital injection by the French state will make Paris Eutelsat's largest shareholder, raising its stake from 13 percent to just under 30 percent -- the threshold that would have required launching a full takeover bid.
The announcement comes as competition heats up in the satellite communications sector, where Elon Musk's Starlink is a dominant player but some governments would prefer sovereign solutions.
Boasting more than 600 satellites since merging with British firm OneWeb in 2023, Eutelsat is the world's second-largest operator of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, behind Starlink, making it the obvious candidate as a European champion.
The company has in the past called itself "the only LEO alternative to Starlink".
"Eutelsat is a strategic asset contributing to European strategic autonomy," French Finance Minister Eric Lombard's office said.
But it remains far smaller than the American heavyweight, which has 6,000 satellites lofted into orbit by Musk's comparatively cheap, reusable SpaceX rockets.
Set to be completed by the end of this year, the capital increase is "a pivotal step in Eutelsat's strategic and financing roadmap, enabling the execution of its strategic vision," it said.
The money will fund a renewal of Eutelsat's satellite fleet and improve its financial situation, including through a debt restructuring.
Eutelsat is also gearing up to contribute to the Iris� network of European satellites in multiple orbits, supposed to offer communication services from 2030.
- Rush for connectivity -
"The war in Ukraine has shown the importance of space infrastructure for resilient communications infrastructure, whether civilian or military," Lombard's office said.
"It has also spotlighted Europe's dependence on non-European technology."
Musk has called Starlink the "backbone" of the Ukrainian army because of its wide use defending against Russia's invasion since 2022 -- and warned that "their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off", sending Europeans scrambling for alternatives.
Eutelsat had already this week signed a 10-year, billion-euro deal at the Paris Air Show to provide military communications for the French armed forces.
And presenting its latest quarterly results last month, the firm said it was in active sales talks with governments both inside and outside Europe.
Major shareholders stumping up money alongside Paris are shipping giant CMA CGM, Indian telecoms operator Bharti Airtel and the FSP investment fund, owned by seven French insurance companies.
The two-stage plan includes a "reserved" capital increase open only to the four named investors, with a second round open to others.
"Discussions are ongoing" with other investors including the British government, "which could join the capital raise in due course," Eutelsat said.
Mgn-dax-fff/tgb/gv
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
Sweden parties back govt's defence spending hike
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters