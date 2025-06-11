York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation

Dragoon is one of five distinct missions York is launching in 2025, showcasing the company's ability to deliver specialized, production-ready space assets at speed and scale to meet a range of government and commercial needs.
"This mission is a step forward in building the resilient space architectures needed to support real-time operations and stay ahead of evolving threats," said Melanie Preisser, GM and Executive VP at York. "Dragoon demonstrates how York is delivering high-performance spacecraft faster and more reliably than traditional approaches allow."
Built on York's LX-CLASS platform, Dragoon exemplifies the company's vertically integrated production model, spanning design, manufacturing, testing, flight software, ground software, automated test systems, and mission operations. The constellation is part of a broader push to rapidly deploy next-generation systems that enable persistent threat detection and direct tactical support.
"Our production approach is purpose-built for missions like Dragoon," said Michael Lajczok, CTO of York. "With five unique missions launching this year, we're scaling innovation to meet customer requirements and demonstrate what a truly responsive space mission provider can do."
York continues to expand its role as major provider of satellites for the Proliferated Warfighters Space Architecture (PWSA) and a trusted partner in delivering complete mission solutions for national defense customers. Backed by a robust, vertically integrated domestic infrastructure, York leverages its investments in mass production and supply chain resilience to deliver operational capabilities at scale - not years from now, but today. From spacecraft and mission software to launch and autonomous operations, York provides an end-to-end technology stack that enables faster deployment, greater responsiveness, and mission assurance across the most demanding defense applications.
"We're not just delivering the most affordable satellites at scale, we're delivering complete defense technology solutions," added Preisser. "Our ability to integrate software, hardware, and autonomous operations into one seamless system is what sets York apart. We've built the infrastructure, the supply chains, and the expertise to meet the mission needs of our national security partners at speed, at scale, and on their demanding timelines."
Related Links
York Space Systems
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories
Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Defence or environment? UK faces spending choices
Canada to hit 2% defense NATO spending target this year: Carney
US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending
NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
Poland scrambles jets after major Russian strikes on Ukraine
Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO
NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters