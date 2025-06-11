York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation



by Staff Writers



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 11, 2025



York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace technology company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, reports that its Dragoon mission is ready for launch. As the first of a 12-satellite prototype constellation, Dragoon is designed to demonstrate secure connectivity to warfighter platforms for targeting, missile warning, and tracking of advanced missile threats. In just seven months since the award was finalized, the spacecraft has been delivered, and is preparing for launch within the next month. The mission represents a key milestone in York's support of national security space initiatives, including efforts aligned with the Space Development Agency's (SDA) broader vision for proliferated space-based defense capabilities.

Dragoon is one of five distinct missions York is launching in 2025, showcasing the company's ability to deliver specialized, production-ready space assets at speed and scale to meet a range of government and commercial needs.

"This mission is a step forward in building the resilient space architectures needed to support real-time operations and stay ahead of evolving threats," said Melanie Preisser, GM and Executive VP at York. "Dragoon demonstrates how York is delivering high-performance spacecraft faster and more reliably than traditional approaches allow."

Built on York's LX-CLASS platform, Dragoon exemplifies the company's vertically integrated production model, spanning design, manufacturing, testing, flight software, ground software, automated test systems, and mission operations. The constellation is part of a broader push to rapidly deploy next-generation systems that enable persistent threat detection and direct tactical support.

"Our production approach is purpose-built for missions like Dragoon," said Michael Lajczok, CTO of York. "With five unique missions launching this year, we're scaling innovation to meet customer requirements and demonstrate what a truly responsive space mission provider can do."

York continues to expand its role as major provider of satellites for the Proliferated Warfighters Space Architecture (PWSA) and a trusted partner in delivering complete mission solutions for national defense customers. Backed by a robust, vertically integrated domestic infrastructure, York leverages its investments in mass production and supply chain resilience to deliver operational capabilities at scale - not years from now, but today. From spacecraft and mission software to launch and autonomous operations, York provides an end-to-end technology stack that enables faster deployment, greater responsiveness, and mission assurance across the most demanding defense applications.

"We're not just delivering the most affordable satellites at scale, we're delivering complete defense technology solutions," added Preisser. "Our ability to integrate software, hardware, and autonomous operations into one seamless system is what sets York apart. We've built the infrastructure, the supply chains, and the expertise to meet the mission needs of our national security partners at speed, at scale, and on their demanding timelines."

