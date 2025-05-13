Capella Space Secures DIU Contract to Enhance Hybrid Space Architecture Capabilities



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 13, 2025



Capella Space Corp., a leading American satellite imaging company, has secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to advance its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities in support of the Hybrid Space Architecture (HSA). This partnership aims to leverage Capella's automated Tasking system to deliver low-latency, broad-area SAR imagery, enhancing maritime domain awareness and other critical applications.

"These new imaging modes will enable our government partners to access an unmatched rapid, broad-area monitoring capability for enhanced decision-making day or night, regardless of weather conditions," said Frank Backes, CEO of Capella Space. "Capella's fully automated Tasking system and the ability to improve our capabilities on-orbit allows us to quickly iterate to meet our partners' evolving mission needs. Through this partnership, Capella will be able to lend our high-quality imaging capabilities to support DIU's initiative to integrate advanced commercial capabilities into U.S. government systems and support warfighters on the ground."

The contract, valued at up to $4.2 million, will fund the development of advanced SAR imaging modes to rapidly track maritime objects, including vessels and icebergs, in all weather and lighting conditions. These enhancements will also support applications such as disaster response, change detection, mining operations and pattern of life analysis.

This latest award builds on Capella's longstanding collaboration with U.S. government agencies, including the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and NASA.

