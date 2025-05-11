Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

"Due to the use of sea ports by the terrorist Huthi regime... we urge all people present in these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your safety until further notice", military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post in Arabic on X, mentioning Yemen's ports of Ras Issa, Hodeida and Salif.
The lifeline port of Hodeida was hit in an Israeli raid earlier this week, part of Israel's military response to recent Huthi attacks including a rare missile launch that hit inside the perimeter of Israel's main airport on May 4.
Warnings similar to Adaree's message on Sunday were issued before Israeli strikes this week on the capital Sanaa.
On Friday, after the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed to retaliate against the Iran-backed rebels.
"The Huthis continue to launch Iranian missiles at Israel. As we promised, we will respond forcefully in Yemen and wherever necessary," Katz said in a post on X.
The Huthis, who control large swathes of Yemen and say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians, have launched repeated attacks on Israel and on Red Sea shipping since shortly after the October 2023 war began between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The United States, which launched a bombing campaign in response to Huthi threats to renew their attacks on shipping, reached a ceasefire agreement with the rebels on Tuesday.
But the Huthis vowed to continue targeting Israel and Israeli ships, saying that their deal with Washington did not include Israel.
