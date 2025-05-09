Military Space News
MILPLEX
 U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) May 9, 2025

The Pentagon will begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from the military, according to a memo issued Thursday, after the Supreme Court earlier this week ruled in favor of the Trump administration's ban on transgender soldiers.

The memo states that service members who suffer from gender dysphoria or have a history with the condition may choose to separate from the military voluntarily. Service members who have yet to self-identify for voluntary separation may do so until June 6, and until July 7 for active component service members.

Following the closure of the self-identification window, the military will begin to to involuntary separate transgender military personnel.

"This is the president's agenda, this is what the American people voted for, and we're going to relentlessly pursue it," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a video statement on the directive.

The approximately 1,000 service members slated for immediate removal have previously self-identified as having been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

There are reportedly 4,240 people in the military who have a gender dysphoria diagnosis. Previous studies had estimated about 14,707 transgender Americans serving in uniform. There are roughly 2.1 million troops.

During his first week in office, Trump -- who ran an anti-transgender campaign -- signed an executive order directing the Pentagon to ban transgender service members by claiming that Americans with gender dysphoria serving in the military is inconsistent with the U.S. policy to "establish high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity and integrity."

Limited exceptions exist for transgender service members to remain in the military where there is a "compelling government interest."

Transgender service members challenged the policy in court, with the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruling 6-3 in favor of the Trump administration's authority to enforce the ban. No reason was given.

After the high court's order was made public, Hegseth celebrated on social media.

"No More Trans @ DoD," he said in a post to X.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Lithuania to spend $1.2 bn to fortify Russia, Belarus border
 Vilnius (AFP) May 5, 2025
 NATO member Lithuania on Monday said it will spend 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to fortify its border with Russia and Belarus, with the bulk of this sum used to buy anti-tank mines. Lithuania, which is on NATO's eastern flank, and fellow Baltic states Latvia and Estonia - all bordering Russia - fear they could be next in Moscow's crosshairs were it to win its war against Ukraine. All three countries have been ramping up defences since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and boosted borde ... read more
MILPLEX
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
MILPLEX
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 Israel strikes Yemen after Huthi attack on Ben Gurion airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test, India readies civil defence drills
MILPLEX
Drone strike targets Port Sudan navy base: army source

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
MILPLEX
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
MILPLEX
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
MILPLEX
Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending

 Trump, Ukraine propel EU and UK towards defence pact

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'

 VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
MILPLEX
Trump tells India and Pakistan to 'stop' clashes

 Pentagon chief orders 20% cut in number of top officers

 Sotheby's postpones historical gems auction after India backlash

 Moscow says 'no reason' to expect better German relations as Xi heads to Moscow
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.