Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 12, 2025



Lyten, a leader in advanced supermaterial applications and lithium-sulfur battery technology, has launched a new initiative aimed at enhancing U.S. national security through the development of high-performance, American-made lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery systems for drone propulsion. This effort is designed to meet the growing demand for longer-range, high-endurance drones in defense applications, leveraging Lyten's cutting-edge energy storage technology.

The company is dedicating manufacturing capacity at its California facilities to produce these next-generation batteries, specifically engineered for U.S. defense, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and satellite sectors. This move supports the Department of Defense's goals of reducing reliance on foreign supply chains and enabling more capable, domestically powered UAV platforms.

"Defense initiatives increasingly rely on unmanned, autonomous systems, yet nearly all these systems are powered by raw materials and batteries sourced from geopolitical rivals," said Dan Cook, Lyten Co-Founder and CEO. "We built Lyten's lithium-sulfur battery platform to solve exactly this problem - to provide lightweight, high-performance battery power that is locally sourced and locally manufactured in the United States."

In a recent demonstration, Lyten showcased a U.S.-built, 3D-printed UAV powered by its lithium-sulfur battery technology. The drone, created by Titan Dynamics and equipped with a custom battery pack from Upgrade Energy, achieved over 3 hours of continuous flight while performing a range of complex maneuvers at speeds up to 86 mph in Palos Verdes, California. The next version of this battery is targeting up to 8 hours of flight time on the Titan Dynamics platform.

Lyten's batteries are free from nickel, manganese, cobalt, and graphite - minerals predominantly controlled by foreign supply chains - ensuring compliance with the National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA) for secure defense energy solutions. The high energy density of lithium-sulfur batteries also supports longer missions, heavier payloads, and extended operational range.

"Lightweight propulsion is of critical importance to so many industries," added Celina Mikolajczak, Lyten's Chief Battery Technology Officer. "Satellites, drones, EVs, and micromobility can all dramatically improve in performance with lighter weight batteries. We have designed the lithium-sulfur battery platform to provide this lightweight performance, while avoiding materials subject to growing geopolitical and supply chain constraints."

Lyten is now accepting orders for its latest lithium-sulfur drone batteries and has also secured a contract with the Defense Innovation Unit to demonstrate its batteries on the International Space Station, with a mission slated for launch later this year. These batteries have achieved over 3000 cycles in satellite applications, showcasing their durability for long-term use in space.

