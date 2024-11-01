Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 China says strengthens controls on dual-use exports to Japan

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 6, 2026

China said Tuesday it had tightened controls on exports to Japan for items with potential military uses, raising the stakes in a simmering row between Beijing and Tokyo.

Relations between the countries have been strained since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in early November that a potential attack on Taiwan could warrant military intervention by Tokyo.

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its own territory and has not ruled out seizing it by force.

The Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement Tuesday that authorities have "hereby decided to strengthen export controls on dual-use items to Japan", noting that the new measures take effect immediately.

Exports of "all dual-use items to Japanese military users, for military purposes, as well as for any other end users that would help enhance Japan's military capabilities, is prohibited", it added.

While the statement did not mention specific goods, Beijing classifies various products across sensitive fields including biotechnology, aerospace and telecommunications as dual-use goods that are subject to export controls.

In another statement Tuesday related to the new measures, a commerce ministry spokesperson slammed Japan's recent "erroneous remarks concerning Taiwan, implying the possibility of military intervention in the Taiwan Strait".

The tightened export controls are "to safeguard national security and interests", the spokesperson said.

