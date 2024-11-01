Military Space News
PILLAGING PIRATES
 Colombia kills cartel members as US faces lawsuit over drug boat strikes

Colombia kills cartel members as US faces lawsuit over drug boat strikes

by AFP Staff Writers
 Bogota (AFP) Jan 28, 2026

Colombian security forces killed five members of the country's largest drug cartel, including a regional kingpin, the government said Wednesday ahead of a meeting in Washington between presidents Gustavo Petro and Donald Trump.

The US leader is set to host his leftist sparring rival Petro at the White House next Tuesday for talks on combatting drug trafficking from Colombia, the world's top cocaine producer.

Writing on X, Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said seven members of the Gulf Clan were "neutralized" during a joint operation by the police and air force in Magdalena department on the Caribbean Sea.

A defense ministry official on Wednesday told AFP that five cartel members were killed and two captured.

Sanchez said the dead included Wilson Dario Ruiz Velez, who goes by the alias "Moises" or "07" and whom the minister said was "responsible for the violent expansion of the group in the Caribbean region."

The highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Petro follows a bitter war of words on social media, which culminated with Washington sanctioning Petro and his family for alleged narcotrafficking.

Petro, a former left-wing guerrilla, denies the allegations.

He has been fiercely critical of Trump's migrant deportations and Washington's campaign of deadly strikes on suspected Latin American drug boats.

After the US ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Trump warned Petro to "watch his ass" but the pair have since sought to dial down tensions and vowed to cooperate in the war on drugs.

Petro's government has held peace talks with the Gulf Clan in Qatar, as part of the president's bid to get all remaining armed groups in Colombia to disband.

The negotiations have yet to produce tangible results.

Related Links
 21st Century Pirates

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
PILLAGING PIRATES
Vietnam leader pledges graft fight as he eyes China-style powers
 Hanoi, Vietnam (AFP) Jan 20, 2026
 Vietnam's top leader promised to fight corruption in an address Tuesday to a twice-a-decade congress of the Communist Party, where he is seeking expanded powers similar to China's political structure. In just 17 months as general secretary, To Lam has swept aside rivals and centralised authority in an aggressive reform drive officials describe as a "revolution". He accelerated a sweeping anti-corruption campaign that ensnared thousands of officials, thinned and streamlined bureaucracy, and pushe ... read more
PILLAGING PIRATES
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
PILLAGING PIRATES
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
PILLAGING PIRATES
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
PILLAGING PIRATES
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
PILLAGING PIRATES
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
PILLAGING PIRATES
US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

 City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
PILLAGING PIRATES
China's Xi urges 'central role' of UN in call with Brazil's Lula

 Greenland truce or Trump win? Davos "framework" pauses tariffs but not the takeover boasts

 NATO chief tells Trump the alliance would come to US aid; EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India

 EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India
PILLAGING PIRATES
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.