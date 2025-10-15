Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Eagleview launches innovation center to expand AI-driven geospatial intelligence
illustration only
Eagleview launches innovation center to expand AI-driven geospatial intelligence
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 15, 2025

Eagleview has announced the creation of Eagleview Labs, a new innovation center focused on accelerating the commercial and government applications of geospatial intelligence. The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration across industries, deepen customer integration, and unlock new markets by combining AI technologies with the company's extensive aerial imagery and data resources.

Eagleview Labs will operate as a hub for research and co-development, partnering with customers, technology leaders, and government organizations to advance the role of geographic information systems (GIS) in decision-making. It builds on five years of strong customer adoption of AI-driven solutions that help organizations harness imagery and spatial data to make faster, smarter operational choices.

The division is led by Simon Cope, a serial entrepreneur and pioneer in geospatial innovation. His team unites specialists in AI, computer vision, and advanced imaging systems to close the gap between geospatial data and practical business applications. According to Cope, Eagleview Labs' mission is to accelerate the use of aerial intelligence within GIS and extend its reach into other industries through an open, collaborative ecosystem.

"Eagleview's unmatched strength lies in the precision data we create frequently, at scale. Only Eagleview can fuel the potential of AI with a 25-year imagery vault and the industry's highest-resolution 1-inch imagery at scale. This differentiated foundation is something no one else can replicate," said Tripp Cox, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Eagleview. "When fused with AI, our proprietary data unlocks insights and solutions that transform how our customers see and manage the world. Eagleview Labs exists to harness this potential with and for our customers, converting it into breakthrough results and industry-defining solutions."

As part of its initial rollout, Eagleview Labs is engaging with technology innovators to co-develop next-generation solutions in AI, reality capture, and analytics; customers to transform complex challenges such as disaster response or infrastructure management into scalable products; and channel partners to deliver marketplace-ready solutions built on Eagleview's imagery and data systems.

"With Eagleview Labs, we're turning decades of imagery and early AI leadership into innovations that keep our customers ahead," said Simon Cope, Head of Eagleview Labs.

Eagleview also announced the appointment of Dr. Dylan Kesler as Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Dr. Kesler brings over ten years of experience applying advanced AI research across geospatial, defense, and biotechnology fields. He has authored more than sixty peer-reviewed papers, holds multiple patents, and has guided several organizations through major technology transformations.

"Eagleview has over 60 petabytes of data covering 94% of the U.S. population, with billions of high-resolution property images. Eagleview is harnessing these tools to help governments and organizations, both large and small, by creating generative and agentic products that automate inspection, inventory infrastructure or assets, find anomalies, and prioritize maintenance. The possibilities are enormous for our current customers and across a wide range of new industries and use cases," said Dr. Kesler. "We are at a precipice for a new era of GIS integration in business."

Related Links
 Eagleview
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
HawkEye 360 expands signals intelligence network with operational deployment of Cluster 12
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 22, 2025
 HawkEye 360 Inc. has announced that its latest trio of satellites, known as Cluster 12, has reached Full Operational Capability (FOC). The satellites, launched June 26 aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket, are now calibrated, commissioned, and integrated into the company's growing constellation, delivering signals intelligence to global customers. The mission also carried Kestrel-0A, an experimental platform designed to test new technologies that will inform future HawkEye 360 systems. The satellit ... read more
SPACEWAR
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
SPACEWAR
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks

 Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'

 US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
SPACEWAR
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians

 German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister

 Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones

 EU eyes building 'drone wall': question is, what is it?
SPACEWAR
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
SPACEWAR
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen

 U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
SPACEWAR
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on

 US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials

 French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
SPACEWAR
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'

 Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending

 JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries

 Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
SPACEWAR
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.