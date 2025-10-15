Eagleview launches innovation center to expand AI-driven geospatial intelligence

Eagleview Labs will operate as a hub for research and co-development, partnering with customers, technology leaders, and government organizations to advance the role of geographic information systems (GIS) in decision-making. It builds on five years of strong customer adoption of AI-driven solutions that help organizations harness imagery and spatial data to make faster, smarter operational choices.
The division is led by Simon Cope, a serial entrepreneur and pioneer in geospatial innovation. His team unites specialists in AI, computer vision, and advanced imaging systems to close the gap between geospatial data and practical business applications. According to Cope, Eagleview Labs' mission is to accelerate the use of aerial intelligence within GIS and extend its reach into other industries through an open, collaborative ecosystem.
"Eagleview's unmatched strength lies in the precision data we create frequently, at scale. Only Eagleview can fuel the potential of AI with a 25-year imagery vault and the industry's highest-resolution 1-inch imagery at scale. This differentiated foundation is something no one else can replicate," said Tripp Cox, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Eagleview. "When fused with AI, our proprietary data unlocks insights and solutions that transform how our customers see and manage the world. Eagleview Labs exists to harness this potential with and for our customers, converting it into breakthrough results and industry-defining solutions."
As part of its initial rollout, Eagleview Labs is engaging with technology innovators to co-develop next-generation solutions in AI, reality capture, and analytics; customers to transform complex challenges such as disaster response or infrastructure management into scalable products; and channel partners to deliver marketplace-ready solutions built on Eagleview's imagery and data systems.
"With Eagleview Labs, we're turning decades of imagery and early AI leadership into innovations that keep our customers ahead," said Simon Cope, Head of Eagleview Labs.
Eagleview also announced the appointment of Dr. Dylan Kesler as Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Dr. Kesler brings over ten years of experience applying advanced AI research across geospatial, defense, and biotechnology fields. He has authored more than sixty peer-reviewed papers, holds multiple patents, and has guided several organizations through major technology transformations.
"Eagleview has over 60 petabytes of data covering 94% of the U.S. population, with billions of high-resolution property images. Eagleview is harnessing these tools to help governments and organizations, both large and small, by creating generative and agentic products that automate inspection, inventory infrastructure or assets, find anomalies, and prioritize maintenance. The possibilities are enormous for our current customers and across a wide range of new industries and use cases," said Dr. Kesler. "We are at a precipice for a new era of GIS integration in business."
