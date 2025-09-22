Military Space News
 HawkEye 360 expands signals intelligence network with operational deployment of Cluster 12
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 22, 2025

HawkEye 360 Inc. has announced that its latest trio of satellites, known as Cluster 12, has reached Full Operational Capability (FOC). The satellites, launched June 26 aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket, are now calibrated, commissioned, and integrated into the company's growing constellation, delivering signals intelligence to global customers.

The mission also carried Kestrel-0A, an experimental platform designed to test new technologies that will inform future HawkEye 360 systems. The satellite is meeting its early mission objectives, with steady progress reported.

"Achieving FOC for Cluster 12 strengthens our ability to deliver timely, mission-critical signals intelligence to defense, intelligence, and commercial partners," said Todd Probert, President, U.S. Government. "This cluster enhances our ability to monitor complex operating environments, detect signals of interest, and drive informed decisions across land and sea."

Cluster 12 enhances coverage with expanded frequency detection, faster revisit rates, and broader global reach. These improvements respond to increasing demand for RF geolocation services supporting maritime domain awareness, air defense system detection, and GNSS interference monitoring.

"This milestone reflects the outstanding performance of our engineering, operations, and mission management teams," said Eric Haengel, Vice President of Space and Ground Systems. "Cluster 12 is now fully integrated into our constellation and contributing to the seamless delivery of high-impact RF data for our customers worldwide."

With Cluster 12 operational, HawkEye 360 is further scaling its constellation to provide reliable intelligence for government and allied partners, ensuring situational awareness in contested and complex domains.

SPACEWAR
