European military mission in Greenland as US aim 'remains intact'



By Pierre-Henry DESHAYES



Nuuk (AFP) Jan 15, 2026



The White House on Thursday said a European military mission taking shape in Greenland would not deter President Donald Trump from pursuing control of the autonomous, mineral-rich Danish territory.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen insisted meanwhile that "dialogue and diplomacy are the right way forward", hailing the fact that a dialogue was now "underway".

The developments came a day after a White House meeting failed to resolve "fundamental disagreement" over Greenland, which Trump insists Washington needs to ensure its security.

Two Danish troop transport planes landed in Greenland on Wednesday. Britain, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have also announced the deployment of military personnel as part of a reconnaissance mission to Greenland's capital Nuuk, under Denmark's "Arctic Endurance" exercise organised with NATO allies.

The modest military reinforcements -- 13 soldiers from Germany, for example -- are meant to prepare armed forces for future exercises in the Arctic, according to European defence sources.

"A first team of French service members is already on site and will be reinforced in the coming days with land, air, and maritime assets," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Germany's defence ministry said the aim was to "explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region".

But the White House dismissed this saying it would not deflect plans to take control of the island.

"I don't think troops in Europe impact the president's decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing when asked about the deployment.

Russia meanwhile dismissed as a "myth" it posed a danger to Greenland.

Part of Danish territory "has been included in Washington's arbitrarily defined sphere of US interests," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Against this backdrop, the myth of some kind of Russian threat, rigorously promoted by Denmark and other members of the European Union and NATO for many years, is especially hypocritical."

- 'NATO consensus' -

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement Thursday that "a working group" was being set up to discuss how Arctic security could be improved.

"However, this does not change the fact that there is a fundamental disagreement, because the American ambition to take over Greenland remains intact," Frederiksen said.

"There is consensus within the NATO alliance that a strengthened presence in the Arctic is crucial for European and North American security," she said.

Trump has argued that if the United States does not take Greenland, "China or Russia will", deriding Danish efforts to increase security for Greenland as amounting to "two dogsleds".

Denmark says it has invested almost $14 billion in Arctic security.

The Russian embassy in Belgium, where NATO is headquartered, said the arrival of NATO forces in Greenland was concerning.

- 'It's very frightening' -

On the streets of Nuuk, where red and white Greenlandic flags fly in shop windows, on apartment balconies and on cars and buses in a show of national unity, some residents have described anxiety over the geopolitical tensions.

"It's very frightening because it's such a big thing," said Vera Stidsen, a 51-year-old teacher.

"I hope that in the future we can continue to live as we have until now: in peace and without being disturbed," she told AFP.

After attending the White House talks, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen posted Thursday on Facebook: "We agree on the objective: enhancing long term security in the Arctic. But we disagree on the method."

"This is 2026 -- you can trade with people, but you don't trade people."

After the meeting, Trump for the first time sounded conciliatory on Greenland, acknowledging Denmark's interests even if he again said he was not ruling out any options.

"I think something will work out," Trump said.

The prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet a visiting US congressional delegation on Friday and Saturday in Copenhagen, their offices said.

The bipartisan delegation will discuss strengthening security in the Arctic and deepening trade relations, according to Democratic Senator Chris Coons.

Germany says Greenland mission counters Russia, China 'threats'

Berlin (AFP) Jan 15, 2026 -

Germany's defence ministry said Thursday that the reconnaissance mission to Greenland by several European NATO members aims "to explore options for ensuring security in light of Russian and Chinese threats in the Arctic".

It made no mention of US President Donald Trump's repeated claims to the Danish autonomous territory.

Germany, France, Sweden and Norway on Wednesday announced the deployments, shortly after a Washington meeting between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials had failed to resolve disagreement over the island.

The German defence ministry said Wednesday that the 13-strong Bundeswehr team aimed to help "explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region".

In its statement on Thursday, the ministry echoed the US position that the main regional threat is posed by Russia and China.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius was quoted as saying: "Russia and China are increasingly using the Arctic for military purposes, thereby jeopardising the freedom of transport, communication and trade.

"NATO will not allow this and will continue to uphold the rules-based international order. It is crucial for me that we coordinate very closely within NATO, particularly with our US partners, during the joint exploration in Greenland under Danish leadership."

The ministry said the joint mission comes at the invitation of Denmark and aims "to gather fundamental information about the local conditions for operational and training opportunities".

The German unit would first fly to Denmark's Karup air base on Thursday, from where the European allies would on Friday fly together to Greenland "using a Danish civilian aircraft," said the ministry statement.

"From our perspective, this joint flight is a strong sign of our unity."

Denmark boosting military presence in Greenland 'from today'

Copenhagen (AFP) Jan 14, 2026 - Denmark will beef up its military presence in Greenland "from today", the defence ministry said Wednesday, just before high-stakes talks were to start in Washington over US President Donald Trump's threats to take over the Arctic island.

"The Danish armed forces are, from today, deploying capabilities and units related to ... exercise activities. In the period ahead, this will result in an increased military presence in and around Greenland, comprising aircraft, vessels and soldiers, including from NATO allies," the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.

Since returning to office nearly a year ago, Trump has repeatedly said the United States needs to take control of the vast, strategic and sparsely populated Arctic island for reasons of "national security".

He has accused Denmark of neglecting security in and around Greenland, and said Wednesday the Danish autonomous territory was "vital" for his planned Golden Dome air and missile defence system.

He urged NATO to support Washington's aims.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that a US attack on a NATO ally would end the alliance.

"Security in the Arctic is of crucial importance to the Kingdom of Denmark and our Arctic allies, and it is therefore important that we, in close cooperation with allies, further strengthen our ability to operate in the region," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in Wednesday's statement.

The exercise activities in 2026 could include guarding critical infrastructure, providing assistance to local authorities in Greenland, including the police, receiving allied troops, deploying fighter aircraft in and around Greenland, and conducting naval operations, the ministry said.

Denmark last year hosted exercises in Greenland in which NATO allies Germany, France, Norway and Sweden took part, it said.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart were to hold talks Wednesday in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

