Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

"We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us," he wrote on his Truth Social platform, a day after the White House said it was not ruling out military intervention to acquire Greenland.
In his post, Trump repeated his frequent assertion that many members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had failed to meet military spending commitments until he intervened.
"The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately," he wrote.
But the US leader added that the NATO member countries are "all my friends."
Trump, who has cast himself as a global peacemaker, also touched on a personal grievance.
"I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize," he said, misspelling the name of the prestigious award that instead went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
Trump concluded by saying that Russia and China have "zero fear of NATO" without the United States as part of the alliance.
"The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT U.S.A." he said, referring to himself by his initials.
Trump's designs on the mineral-rich, self-governing Danish territory of Greenland has set off alarm bells among European NATO members, who see such a move as an existential threat to the alliance.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks
Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe
Could Trump's desire for Greenland blow up NATO?
Macron says allies agree 'robust' security guarantees for Ukraine; Germany could join multinational force
US would lead Ukraine ceasefire force; Turkey says Europe should take responsibility for own security
As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters