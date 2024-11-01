Eutelsat Network Solutions to lead global rollout of Intellian OW7MP manpack SATCOM terminal

Eutelsat Network Solutions is a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat, which operates a global connectivity portfolio that includes both geostationary and low Earth orbit satellites. The OW7MP Manpack terminal is engineered to operate on Eutelsat's low-latency OneWeb LEO constellation.
"We're proud to serve as the worldwide launch partner for Intellian's OW7MP Manpack," said Ian Canning, President and CEO, Eutelsat Network Solutions. "The Manpack offers the exceptional connectivity and continuous situational awareness our customers expect, operating in even the most challenging government and military environments."
"Eutelsat Network Solutions is a leader known for its reputation and dedication to delivering customer-first solutions," said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies. "Eutelsat Network Solutions is a trusted partner to its customers, providing dependable, enterprise-grade connectivity engineered to perform in the most challenging environments. We are proud to form this strategic partnership and launch the Manpack terminal first through Eutelsat Network Solutions, accelerating access to reliable SATCOM connectivity worldwide."
Intellian's OW7MP Manpack is configured for demanding, high-pressure conflict environments and supports rapid deployment through one-touch network acquisition and automated true north calibration. The terminal has a lightweight form factor and durable construction to withstand front-line, mission-critical operations while remaining small enough to fit into a standard military backpack.
The OW7MP Manpack is also designed to maintain operational performance in contested conditions. It includes resilient Global Navigation Satellite System support that enables the use of alternative positioning, navigation and timing devices to keep communications running in denied environments.
