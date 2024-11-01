Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Eutelsat Network Solutions to lead global rollout of Intellian OW7MP manpack SATCOM terminal
illustration only

Eutelsat Network Solutions to lead global rollout of Intellian OW7MP manpack SATCOM terminal

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 17, 2025

Eutelsat Network Solutions and Intellian Technologies have entered a strategic partnership under which Eutelsat Network Solutions will manage the global launch and availability of Intellian Technologies' OW7MP Manpack satellite communications user terminal on the Eutelsat OneWeb low Earth orbit network.

Eutelsat Network Solutions is a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat, which operates a global connectivity portfolio that includes both geostationary and low Earth orbit satellites. The OW7MP Manpack terminal is engineered to operate on Eutelsat's low-latency OneWeb LEO constellation.

"We're proud to serve as the worldwide launch partner for Intellian's OW7MP Manpack," said Ian Canning, President and CEO, Eutelsat Network Solutions. "The Manpack offers the exceptional connectivity and continuous situational awareness our customers expect, operating in even the most challenging government and military environments."

"Eutelsat Network Solutions is a leader known for its reputation and dedication to delivering customer-first solutions," said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies. "Eutelsat Network Solutions is a trusted partner to its customers, providing dependable, enterprise-grade connectivity engineered to perform in the most challenging environments. We are proud to form this strategic partnership and launch the Manpack terminal first through Eutelsat Network Solutions, accelerating access to reliable SATCOM connectivity worldwide."

Intellian's OW7MP Manpack is configured for demanding, high-pressure conflict environments and supports rapid deployment through one-touch network acquisition and automated true north calibration. The terminal has a lightweight form factor and durable construction to withstand front-line, mission-critical operations while remaining small enough to fit into a standard military backpack.

The OW7MP Manpack is also designed to maintain operational performance in contested conditions. It includes resilient Global Navigation Satellite System support that enables the use of alternative positioning, navigation and timing devices to keep communications running in denied environments.

Related Links
 Eutelsat Network Solutions
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Momentus joins US Space Force SHIELD contract vehicle
 San Jose, CA (SPX) Dec 11, 2025
 Momentus Inc. has been selected to participate in the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle, positioning the company to compete for rapid task orders under the program. The SHIELD effort, a component of the Pentagon's Golden Dome missile defense initiative, is intended to build a layered defensive architecture against advanced ballistic and cruise missile threats with a potential 10-year co ... read more
SPACEWAR
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
SPACEWAR
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
SPACEWAR
Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens: local official

 Drone defense system AiON advances from testing to deployment

 Turkey says out-of-control drone shot down coming from Black Sea

 Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency
SPACEWAR
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
SPACEWAR
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
SPACEWAR
Small firms join charge to boost Europe's weapon supplies

 US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine
SPACEWAR
After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'

 Vatican backs replacement for China underground bishop

 UK defence chief says 'whole nation' must meet global threats

 German FM urges China to press Russia over Ukraine war
SPACEWAR
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.