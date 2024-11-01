Momentus joins US Space Force SHIELD contract vehicle

The SHIELD contract structure provides the Missile Defense Agency with a mechanism to quickly acquire technologies judged important to national defense, including systems for missile tracking and resilient communications. Momentus expects task order competitions under SHIELD to be released on a regular basis across multiple mission categories as the Golden Dome initiative develops.
Momentus plans to offer its flight-proven Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle and derivative platforms as candidates for SHIELD task orders. The company presents Vigoride as a configurable on-orbit services platform that can support missions such as space-based missile tracking, space-based communications, and potential space-based intercept capabilities.
The same orbital service vehicle systems are also described as suitable for space superiority and space domain awareness roles, supporting the monitoring and protection of critical space assets. Momentus aims to provide options aligned with SHIELD's focus on resilience and rapid adaptation by adjusting payloads and configurations to new requirements.
CEO John Rood stated: "Under SHIELD, Momentus stands ready to turn speed into effects. Our configurable on-orbit services can enable MDA to detect threats sooner, connect forces faster, and validate technologies today - leveraging our proven on-orbit performance. We look forward to supporting MDA and the Nation in this critical defense requirement."
