France, UK conduct joint strikes against IS in Syria

France said it was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a US-led international offensive against IS in Iraq, Syria and also Libya.
The British Ministry of Defence said it cooperated with France on Saturday night to strike an underground facility in Syria that had likely been used by the Islamic State group to store weapons.
"Royal Air Force aircraft have completed successful strikes against Daesh in a joint operation with France," the ministry said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for IS.
"This facility had been occupied by Daesh, most likely to store weapons and explosives. The area around the facility is devoid of any civilian habitation," the statement added.
The ministry said there was no indication the bombing north of the ancient site of Palmyra had posed any risk to civilians.
The French armed forces said in a statement on X that as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the two NATO allies "carried out strikes against positions of the terrorist group Islamic State".
"Preventing the resurgence of Daesh is a major issue for the security of the region," it added.
IS was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019 but still maintains a presence, particularly in the country's vast desert.
Preventing the group from regaining strength is a major priority for the international community as Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, himself a former jihadist, seeks to shore up security in Syria after ousting former president Bashar al-Assad just over a year ago.
Palmyra, home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins, was once controlled by the jihadist fighters.
Last month, Washington said a lone IS gunman in Palmyra attacked American personnel, killing two US soldiers and a US civilian.
US forces said they struck dozens of IS targets in Syria in retaliation.
