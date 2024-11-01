Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Feb 18, 2026



Gilat Satellite Networks has secured a 9 million dollar contract from Israel's Ministry of Defense to supply and integrate satellite communication systems and services for defense operations. The award was announced by the company's defense division, Gilat Defense, which will deliver next generation defense modems as a core element of Gilat's ground system defense solution.

The new modems are designed to enhance secure, reliable and flexible communications across a wide range of operational scenarios. According to Gilat, the hardware is engineered for mission critical deployments and is built to operate dependably in harsh and unpredictable environments where robust connectivity is essential.

The systems supplied under the contract will support the Ministry of Defense in scaling its satellite communications infrastructure for modern defense requirements. Gilat Defense's solution is aimed at providing high availability links that can maintain performance under environmental stress and dynamic field conditions, including mobility and rapid redeployment.

"This contract highlights the continued importance of advanced SATCOM as an enabler for modern defense forces," said Gilad Landsberg, President of Gilat Defense. "We are proud to once again deliver high-performance solutions to the Israel Ministry of Defense, reflecting the depth of our defense expertise and our commitment to meeting complex operational requirements."

