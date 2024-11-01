Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

The new modems are designed to enhance secure, reliable and flexible communications across a wide range of operational scenarios. According to Gilat, the hardware is engineered for mission critical deployments and is built to operate dependably in harsh and unpredictable environments where robust connectivity is essential.
The systems supplied under the contract will support the Ministry of Defense in scaling its satellite communications infrastructure for modern defense requirements. Gilat Defense's solution is aimed at providing high availability links that can maintain performance under environmental stress and dynamic field conditions, including mobility and rapid redeployment.
"This contract highlights the continued importance of advanced SATCOM as an enabler for modern defense forces," said Gilad Landsberg, President of Gilat Defense. "We are proud to once again deliver high-performance solutions to the Israel Ministry of Defense, reflecting the depth of our defense expertise and our commitment to meeting complex operational requirements."
Related Links
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group
Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
|
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset
Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters